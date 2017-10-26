FDL Energy Hiring Field Operator

FDL Operating, LLC is hiring a full-time Field Operator.

The opening is at our Monell Enhanced Oil Production Facility, which is located 40 miles East of Rock Springs, Wyoming in the Patrick Draw Field.

To apply, email a resume to

SVanNorman@fdlenergy.com

Candidate will be responsible for maintaining well production and managing test facilities in the Monell field.

This position comes with competitive pay and full benefits.

This will be an 8-day on and 6-day off work schedule with potential for night and weekend call-out.

Responsibilities

Individual will be responsible for performing the following duties while maintaining the highest standards in environmental, health, and safety compliance.

Gather daily production and injection data from well sites and facilities and record into Cygnet.

Troubleshoot, repair, and maintain production and injection equipment in facility and field locations.

Gather and record well test data.

Order parts and supplies as required.

Work directly with mechanical, electrical, and automation teams.

Comply with all safety and environmental programs used by FDL Operating, LLC.

Qualifications

Relevant experience in the oil and gas industry preferred

Basic knowledge of process flow

Good oral and written communication skills

Must be self-motivated and a good team player

Must possess a valid driver’s license

Troubleshooting skills

Possess abilities to plan, organize, and prioritize work

Apply Today

Please submit resumes via e-mail to SVanNorman@fdlenergy.com.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.