FDL Energy Hiring Field & Plant Production Operator

FDL Operating, LLC is seeking a full-time Night Operator at their Monell Enhanced Oil Recovery Field & Facility.

Located 40 miles East of Rock Springs, Wyoming in the Patrick Draw Field.

To apply, email a resume to

Job Summary

Candidate will be responsible for the operations of the Main Production Facility, VRU and Recycle compression facility’s, TEG system, H pumps for water injection and Slip Stream.

Candidate will also be responsible for maintaining well production and managing test facilities in the Monell field.

This position comes with competitive pay and full benefits. This will be a night time Wednesday-Tuesday 7 on & 7 off 12 hour work schedule.

Responsibilities

Individual will be responsible for performing the following duties while maintaining the highest standards in environmental, health, and safety compliance.

Day to Day production and recycle compression facility’s operations

Troubleshoot, repair, and maintain production and injection equipment in facility and field locations

Control room Monitoring of operations facility’s and field

Take and log compressor readings

Change water and TEG filters

H2S awareness and fit test program

Order parts and supplies as required

Work directly with mechanical, electrical, and automation teams.

Comply with all safety and environmental programs used by FDL Operating, LLC.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

Must sustain a high school diploma

Must possess a current driver’s license

Basic knowledge of process flow

Relevant experience in the oil and gas industry preferred

Must be proficient in the use of a computer, word and excel

Possess the ability to plan, organize, and prioritize work

Troubleshooting skills

Good oral and written communication skills

Must be able to work alone, self-motivated and a good “team” player

Apply Today

Please submit resumes via e-mail to jobsatmonell@fdlenergy.com

OR mail to: FDL Operating, LLC P.O. Box 249 Rock Springs, WY 82902

