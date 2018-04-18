FDL Energy Hiring Field & Plant Production Operator

FDL Operating, LLC is seeking a full-time Night Operator at their Monell Enhanced Oil Recovery Field & Facility.
Located 40 miles East of Rock Springs, Wyoming in the Patrick Draw Field.
To apply, email a resume to
jobsatmonell@fdlenergy.com
Job Summary
Candidate will be responsible for the operations of the Main Production Facility, VRU and Recycle compression facility’s, TEG system, H pumps for water injection and Slip Stream.
Candidate will also be responsible for maintaining well production and managing test facilities in the Monell field.
This position comes with competitive pay and full benefits. This will be a night time Wednesday-Tuesday 7 on & 7 off 12 hour work schedule.
Responsibilities
Individual will be responsible for performing the following duties while maintaining the highest standards in environmental, health, and safety compliance.
- Day to Day production and recycle compression facility’s operations
- Troubleshoot, repair, and maintain production and injection equipment in facility and field locations
- Control room Monitoring of operations facility’s and field
- Take and log compressor readings
- Change water and TEG filters
- H2S awareness and fit test program
- Order parts and supplies as required
- Work directly with mechanical, electrical, and automation teams.
- Comply with all safety and environmental programs used by FDL Operating, LLC.
Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities
- Must sustain a high school diploma
- Must possess a current driver’s license
- Basic knowledge of process flow
- Relevant experience in the oil and gas industry preferred
- Must be proficient in the use of a computer, word and excel
- Possess the ability to plan, organize, and prioritize work
- Troubleshooting skills
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Must be able to work alone, self-motivated and a good “team” player
Apply Today
Please submit resumes via e-mail to jobsatmonell@fdlenergy.com
OR mail to: FDL Operating, LLC P.O. Box 249 Rock Springs, WY 82902
