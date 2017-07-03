FDL Operating Hiring Automation and Information Technician

FDL Operating, LLC has an immediate opening for an Automation and Information Technician.

FDL Operating, LLC acquires, operates, and enhances the value of producing oil and gas properties in North America. Since inception, FDL has made five acquisitions totaling $1.6 billion with total proved reserves of 208 MMboe and net production of 40,800 Boe/d.

The company has 58 employees in its corporate office in Dallas and a total of 258 employees across three states.

To apply, email a resume to

jobsatmonell@Fdlenergy.com

Job Summary

FDL Operating, LLC is seeking a full time A & I Tech position at their Monell Enhanced Oil Production Facility, which is located 40 miles East of Rock Springs, Wyoming in the Patrick Draw Field.

Candidate will be responsible for the automation and information technology at all Monell facilities and field locations that are required for the success of the operation at Monell.

This position comes with competitive pay and full benefits. This will be a forty hour per week work schedule with potential for night and weekend call-out.

Responsibilities

Troubleshoot, repair, and maintain all automation systems associated with equipment in facility and field locations.

Install and maintain automation upgrades.

Coordinate projects with third party contractors.

Order parts and supplies as required.

Work directly with electrical department.

Act as support for facility and field operations.

Comply with all safety and environmental programs used by FDL Operating, LLC.

Qualifications

Relevant experience in the oil and gas industry preferred.

Ability to program SCADAPack and Allen Bradley PLCs is required.

Experience with wireless radio networks is preferred.

Ability to install, calibrate, and maintain various flow meters.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Must be self-motivated and a good “team” player.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate a company vehicle.

Apply Today

Interested candidates should submit a resume to Human Resources at jobsatmonell@Fdlenergy.com.

