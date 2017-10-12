Federal Fugitive Wanted For Meth Distribution Snagged In Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — A fugitive wanted by the US Marshals Service was arrested in Rock Springs today.

Sheriff Mike Lowell said that Corby Earl Albert, age 43, of Bridger Valley, is wanted by federal authorities for alleged parole violations.

According to court documents, Albert was originally convicted and sentenced, in April of 2006, in US District Court, to 262 months incarceration on an original charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Albert served nearly 10 years in federal prison before he was released on parole, in November of 2015. From May to October of 2016, Albert served an additional 6 months in federal custody after violating the terms of his supervised release.

In September of 2017, Albert was again alleged to have violated the terms of his parole, this time after reportedly testing positive for methamphetamine and alcohol, and then disappearing from his residence in Bridger Valley and failing to report as required to his probation agent and case manager. A warrant was subsequently issued for Albert’s arrest by the Honorable Judge Alan B. Johnson of Wyoming District Court in Cheyenne.

Earlier this month, upon learning of Albert’s disappearance, detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Narcotics and Arrest Group (SNAAG), a specialized unit of county detectives dedicated to drug enforcement and fugitive apprehension cases, along with detectives from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force and special agents from the US Marshals Service Wyoming Fugitive Task Force, developed information and tracked Albert to a residence in the Rock Springs area of Sweetwater County.

This morning, during a surveillance operation, SNAAG detectives spotted Albert, and with help from other Sheriff’s detectives and deputies, arrested him without incident.

Since its inception in March of 2015, under Sheriff Lowell’s administration, SNAAG detectives have facilitated the apprehension of over 20 fugitives from across 8 different states including Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Montana, and, as far away as, Kentucky, Florida, and Alaska.

Albert remains in custody at Sweetwater County Detention Center, awaiting federal court proceedings, where he now faces an additional 48 months in federal prison.