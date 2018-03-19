Federal Grand Jury Indicts Washington Man On Sex Trafficking Charges

CHEYENNE — A federal grand jury has indicted David Peter Vier, a Washington man on two felony counts related to transporting two teenage girls to Wyoming for sex, according to media reports.

He is charged with one count of transporting minors across state lines for sexual activity and one count of being a registered sex offender committing a felony involving a minor.

If convicted, Vier faces a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment on each count, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He also would be ordered to pay up to $500,000 in fines, be placed on supervised probation for five years to life, and pay $10,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Click here for more info.