Feds Disrupt Meth Pipeline From Mexico to Wyoming

DENVER — State and federal agents made headway in dismantling a drug pipeline running from Mexico to Denver and Casper since 2007.

According to the Denver Post, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver filed a federal lawsuit to confiscate the motorcycles of those involved in a drug ring that brought methamphetamine from Mexico to Denver, and then to Casper.

The group has allegedly been carrying the drugs from Mexico to Denver hidden in car parts. Then, according to the documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Denver, they transported the drugs via motorcycle to Casper.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to court documents, witnessed an exchange of $4,000 for one pound of methamphetamine on at Los Dominguez, a Mexican restaurant in Casper. That allegedly occurred on Feb. 20, 2017.