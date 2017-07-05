Feel the Rush at South Pass City’s Gold Rush Days

Experience all things South Pass City during the historic site’s annual Gold Rush Days!

Gold Rush Days

July 8 & 9

9 am to 6 pm

Cost of the event is $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger.

Hosted by South Pass City and the Friends of South Pass City, visitors experience the rich mining history of the region through gold panning, prospecting, drilling demos and a demonstration of the awesome machines of the Carissa Mine.

Additionally, the event features a vintage Base Ball Tournament. The players wear the traditional 1906 uniforms.

Music echoes from the saloons and visitors can try their hand at games like Faro and billiards just like South Pass City’s inhabitants in the late 1800s.

For More Info

Contact South Pass City at 307-332-3684

Follow South Pass City Historic Site on Facebook!

