FEHS 2017-18 Boys and Girls Basketball Schedules

FARSON-EDEN– The Farson-Eden Pronghorns boys and girls basketball teams will kick off their seasons this weekend with competitions around the state.

The basketball teams have been practicing for two weeks and will begin competing this Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9, at a tournament in Lyman and Mountain View.

Check out the full basketball schedules below. Schedules are subject to change.



Boys Basketball

12/8-12/9– at Lyman/Mountain View

12/14– at Dubois

12/15-12/16– at Shoshoni

12/19– at Big Piney

12/21– at Manila, UT

1/5-1/6– at Pinedale

1/12– at Saratoga

1/13– at Encampment

1/20– at Cokeville

1/25– Big Piney

1/26– Manila, UT

1/27– Little Snake River

2/2– Encampment

2/3– Saratoga

2/14– Cokeville

2/16– at Little Snake River

2/22-2/24– Regionals at Lander

3/1-3/3– State at Casper

Girls Basketball