FEHS Boys Track & Field Team Takes First at State, Girls Take 10th

FARSON-EDEN– The Farson-Eden High School track and field team competed at the Wyoming High School 1A State Track and Field meet in Casper last week, May 17 through May 19.

The boy’s team took first place with 83 points, while the girl’s took tenth out of 18 teams with 27 points.

Junior Lain Mitchelson took first place in both the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run. He ran a 4:35.46 mile and a 10:14.10 two mile.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Michael Gribowskas took third place in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.5, and third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.88.

Clancy Gines took second place in the shot put with a throw of 45-11.25. He also took fourth in the discus with a throw of 123-08.

Cody Sloan finished in third place in the long jump with a jump of 20-02.75.

The Pronghorns took first in the 1600 meter sprint medley relay, and also set the 1A state record with a time of 3:45.89. This relay team was made up of Carter Malec, Hagan Jones, Clancy Gines, and Lain Mitchelson.

The Pronghorns took second in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 46.26. This team was made up of Carter Malec, Michael Gribowskas, Clancy Gines, and Cody Sloan.

For the Lady Pronghorns, Anyia Teppo took third place in the long jump with a jump of 15-09.50. She also took fourth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.58.

Maizee Thoren took third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.73.

Check below for FEHS’ complete results from the state meet.



Boys Results



Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

8. Cody Sloan 25.00

15. Hagan Jones 25.93

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

7. Michael Gribowskas 55.35

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

9. Carter Malec 2:09.33

12. Braxton Applequist 2:12.21

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

1. Lain Mitchelson 4:35.46

Boy’s 3200 Meter Run

1. Lain Mitchelson 10:14.10

13. Carson Jones 11:24.70

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles

3. Michael Gribowskas 16.50

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles

3. Michael Gribowskas 42.88

Boy’s 4×100 Meter Relay

2. Farson-Eden High School 1) Carter Malec 2) Michael Gribowskas 3) Clancy Gines 4) Cody Sloan 46.26

Boy’s 4×400 Meter Relay

8. Farson-Eden High School 1) Colby Jones 2) Parker Clawson 3) Trea Denny 4) Colin Malec 4:17.20

Boy’s 4×800 Meter Relay

1. Farson-Eden High School 1) Braxton Applequist 2) Carter Malec 3) Carson Jones 4) Lain Mitchelson 8:41.80

Boy’s 1600 Meter Sprint Medley Relay

1. Farson-Eden High School 1) Carter Malec 2) Hagan Jones 3) Clancy Gines 4) Lain Mitchelson 3:45.89

Boy’s Long Jump

3. Cody Sloan 20-02.75

Boy’s Shot Put

2. Clancy Gines 45-11.25

Boy’s Discus Throw

4. Clancy Gines 123-08

Boy’s Team Scores

1) Farson-Eden High School 83

2) Burlington High School 82.50

3) Midwest High School 67

4) H.E.M. High School 63

5) Saratoga High School 60

6) Kaycee High School 55

6) Lingle-Fort Laramie High S 55

6) Cokeville High School 55

9) Little Snake River High Sc 33.50

10) Encampment High School 32

11) H.E.M. High School 25

12) Burlington High School 19

13) Western Heritage Lutheran 18

14) Arvada Clearmont High Sch 12

15) Guernsey-Sunrise High Scho 10

16) Midwest High School 8.33

17) Hulett High School 7

18) Chugwater High School 1



Girl’s Results



Girl’s 100 Meter Dash

4. Anyia Teppo 13.58

8. Maizee Thoren 14.37

Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

6. Anyia Teppo 28.70

Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

9. Ighlee Thoren 1:07.38

Girl’s 800 Meter Run

9. Ighlee Thoren 2:37.03

Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

7. Ighlee Thoren 6:03.12

Girl’s 100 Meter Hurdles

12. Maizee Thoren 20.71

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles

3. Maizee Thoren 50.73

Girl’s 4×100 Meter Relay

5. Farson-Eden High School 1) Raelyn Quick 2) Maizee Thoren 3) Ighlee Thoren 4) Anyia Teppo 54.96

Girl’s Long Jump

3. Anyia Teppo 15-09.50

Girl’s Team Scores

1) Cokeville High School 157.50

2) Ten Sleep High School 94

3) Encampment High School 81

4) Lingle-Fort Laramie High 53.66

5) Dubois High School 45

6) Saratoga High School 38

7) Kaycee High School 35

8) Little Snake River High S 31

9) Meeteetse High School 29.50

10) Farson-Eden High School 27

11) H.E.M. High School 25

12) Burlington High School 19

13) Western Heritage Lutheran 18

14) Arvada Clearmont High Sch 12

15) Guernsey-Sunrise High Scho 10

16) Midwest High School 8.33

17) Hulett High School 7

18) Chugwater High School 1