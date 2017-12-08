FEHS Student Council Presents Polar Express Ride

FARSON-EDEN– The Farson-Eden High School student council is hosting a Polar Express event on Friday, December 15, in which the community can take a ride on the Polar Express followed by a showing of the movie.



Event Details

The Polar Express will depart from the high school at 5:30 pm and will travel throughout Eden Valley to pick up passengers. When all of the passengers board the Express, it will travel to the North Pole, which is located at the FEHS cafeteria, where the passengers will watch the movie.

The student council will be serving hot chocolate and cookies while the film is playing. Each student in attendance will receive a gift.



Cost Per Passenger

The event is $5 per passenger, and tickets must be bought in advance so the route can be planned. To purchase a ticket, people can contact the school.

For more information on this event, visit the Farson-Eden High’s Facebook page by clicking here.