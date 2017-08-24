0

Feller and Feller Orthodontics Hiring Orthodontic Assistant

Feller and Feller Orthodontics

Feller and Feller Orthodontics is seeking an Orthodontic Assistant.

Our busy practice is seeking an orthodontic assistant who is enthusiastic, compassionate and committed to providing a high level of patient care. Previous orthodontic experience is not essential, however, we believe you must have strong communication skills, be self-motivated and able to work well with others.

 

Apply Today

Please bring resume to 2405 Cascade Drive in Rock Springs.

 

 

Feller and Feller Orthodontics

 

