Felt Sole Boot Ban And New Boating Season Protect Yellowstone From Aquatic Invasive Species

YELLOWSTONE — Aquatic invasive species (AIS) could have devastating ecological, economic, and recreational impacts on Yellowstone National Park. They are costly to manage and extremely difficult to eradicate. Due to the urgent need to prevent these destructive species from entering the park, felt sole waders and boots worn by anglers will be banned permanently starting in 2018. The park will also implement a new boating season.

Felt Sole Ban

Felt sole waders and boots will be banned because they can carry microscopic organisms even after cleaning.

Rubber sole boots will be allowed. They trap fewer organisms than felt and can be cleaned with water and a scrub brush.

Read the park’s fishing regulations to learn more about the ban.

Boating Season

Boats will be allowed to enter park waters from 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 26 , until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 4 .

on , until on . All watercraft are required to have a boat permit and a Yellowstone AIS inspection before launching in the park. Watercraft include, but are not limited to, power boats, sail boats, canoes, kayaks, and angler float tubes. Permits and inspections are available seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at various locations in the park.

at various locations in the park. If a boat does not pass the AIS inspection, it will not be allowed to enter park waters.

Instituting a boating season guarantees the park will have staff to provide timely boat inspections.

Take action. Ensure that you don’t transport AIS to Yellowstone and that your watercraft will be permitted to launch: