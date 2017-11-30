Festival Of Trees Kicks Off The Holiday Season

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Festival of Trees 2018, a YWCA annual fundraiser, is being hosted this year at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. The event is open to the public and there is no fee for entry.

Decorated trees will be on display in the lobby of Commerce Bank, a co-sponsor of the event, along with over a dozen silent auction items. The public is invited to visit Thursday and Friday 9-4pm.

The live auction of the full-size trees will be on Friday, December 1st during the reception from 5 pm – 8 pm. The silent auction begins Thursday at 9 am and closes at 6:30 pm on Friday. The public is encouraged to visit the bank and check out all the items.

All proceeds from the event will provide financial support to the three YWCA agency programs that serve thousands of Sweetwater County residents each year. The Early Care and Learning Center provides quality childcare and preschool for children six weeks through 12 years of age, allowing parents to work and/or attend school. The program delivers the tools necessary for school readiness, along with social, mental, and developmental skills essential for healthy growth.

YWCA offers a sliding fee scale for individuals that qualify. The agency believes that no child should go without quality childcare because of the inability to pay.

The Center for Families and Children is a multi-agency location that provides support, services, and resources to victims of family violence. Partnerships with Sweetwater County social service agencies allow victims to tell their story one time and receive the services necessary to move forward towards a life free from violence.

With a 24 hour a day safe house and crisis line, help is always available.

Partner agencies include; Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, County Attorney’s Office, Legal Aid of Wyoming, Southwest Counseling Services, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Department of Family Services.

YWCA Financial Empowerment program provides basic financial education to individuals in Sweetwater County, free of charge. The program focuses on budgeting, building an emergency fund, paying down debt, developing good financial habits and saving for their long-term future. YWCA Financial Empowerment mentors individuals starting as early as elementary school to develop fiscal responsibility.

“In order to continue providing quality services we must continue to raise funds, which includes hosting events such as the Festival of Trees” says Kayla Mannikko Development Director. This is the sixth year YWCA has hosted the Festival of Trees and second year of Commerce Bank sponsoring the event. “We are excited for the opportunity to work with Ginger Schmidt and her staff to host a festive event, kicking off the Holiday Season in the beautiful Commerce Bank of Wyoming,” says Lauren Schoenfeld, YWCA Executive Director.

All items in the auctions are donated by community members and groups so there should be a tree or basket just perfect for each visitor. If you need more information about Festival of Trees please call YWCA at 307-352-6635 or check out their Facebook page.

YWCA of Sweetwater County is a United Way Community Partner.