Fiery Crash Near Baggs Leaves Five Dead Including Three Children

BAGGS — On June 16th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 28.5 on WY 789 near Baggs, Wyoming. At 2:50 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a two-vehicle head-on collision. When Troopers arrived on the scene, both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames.

A 2010 Nissan Armada was traveling north on WY 789 when the vehicle crossed the center line and drifted into northbound traffic. The Nissan then collided with a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was pulling an enclosed trailer. The two vehicles immediately caught fire upon impact. All four occupants of the Nissan Armada and a passenger in the Chevrolet pickup sustained fatal injuries on scene. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was pulled from the flames by bystanders and was transported to Denver, Colorado by helicopter ambulance.

The deceased driver of the Nissan Armada has been identified as 44-year-old Peyton, Colorado resident Heather White. The other three deceased occupants in the vehicle were identified as her children.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup was identified as 27-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Eric Hagen. His passenger, who died at the scene, was identified as Katie O’Keefe (28yrs) of Casper, Wyoming.

Driver inattention and speed by the driver of the Nissan Armada are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.