A Fifty Percent Chance Of Snow Tonight

Snow showers in the west will change over to significant snow later today as the next front approaches. The rest of Wyoming will see increased clouds and chance for snow showers tonight. Strong to high winds will develop again on Monday through Tuesday.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

A slight chance of snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Snow likely before noon, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night

A chance of rain and snow before midnight, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 35.