Fight the Good Fight… The Last Words of Paul.

Most of us grow up with the unrealistic expectation of an easy and comfortable life. At some point that dream is shattered and everyone has to come to grips with the reality that life is hard. As the Italian Stallion, Rocky Balboa said, “Nobody hits harder than life.” The Apostle Paul was a fighter. And if you read the New Testament you will see that the Paul was constantly called upon to fight, which is the very same thing that we must do.

A Call to Fight

Now the truth is that there are good fights and not so good fights. We are not talking about engaging in a bar fight between two drunks or a road rage fight where people foolishly lose their tempers. We are talking about fighting for something that really matters, something deep and valuable. We are talking about fighting for your relationship with Jesus, which has repercussions in this life and the life to come.

Fight the good fight of the faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called and about which you made the good confession in the presence of many witnesses. 1 Timothy 6:12

It’s a fight about trusting Christ and living with full confidence in him. It is about believing that God will do as he promised in your life.

It Is Impossible to Be a True Follower of Jesus and Not Be a Fighter

Many Christians want this life to be a breezy walk in the park by letting others fight, battle, sweat and suffer for the victory. But that is not how spiritual victory is won. If you want spiritual victory in your life, you have to fight for it!

How to Be a Winning Fighter in the Fight of Faith

There are three things you have to do if you want to be a winning fighter.

Keep Your Eyes on Jesus

Life is like a boxing match. Jesus is your trainer and your corner man in the spiritual fight. You have to keep your eyes focused on him and do what he says if you want victory.

We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith. Hebrews 12:2

Embrace the Reality that God Fights With You and For You

One of the most encouraging things about God is that when you wage war and fight the good fight of faith, he is there fighting with you and for you.

For the Lord your God is going with you! He will fight for you against your enemies, and he will give you victory! Deuteronomy 20:4

Find a Band of Brothers or a Group of Gal Pals

There is no other way to say it – you can’t win the fight of faith by yourself. We were never meant to fight this battle alone. Winning the good fight is a team endeavor, not an individual challenge.

Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return is drawing near. Hebrews 10:24-25

A Band of Brothers/Gal Pals can do so many things for us. Who is your Band of Brothers/Gal Pals? Finally, winning the fight is assured when we trust Christ and live confidently in his power and presence.

For every child of God defeats this evil world, and we achieve this victory through our faith. 1 John 5:4

You may not feel like you are much of a fighter or a warrior for God but take heart, “every child” of God defeats this evil world.