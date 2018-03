The following document is:

FILING OF GROSS SALARIES SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING

MARCH 2018

PURSUANT TO WYOMING STATUTE 18‐3‐516 (E) – ANY NONPROFIT CORPORATION WHICH RECEIVES AT LEAST TWENTY‐FIVE PERCENT (25%) OF ITS TOTAL ANNUAL BUDGET FROM COUNTY FUNDS, STATE FUNDS OR BOTH IN COMBINATION SHALL ANNUALLY SUBMIT A LIST OF ALL FULL‐TIME POSITIONS EMPLOYED BY THE CORPORATION AND THE WAGES AND SALARIES PAID EACH POSITION, WITHOUT THE NAME OF THE EMPLOYEE, TO THE COMMISSION, BOARD, COUNCIL OR AGENCY FROM WHICH THE FUNDS ARE RECEIVED.

SWEETWATER COUNTY RECREATION BOARD

MONTHLY ANNUAL

RECREATION SUPERINTENDENT 5,416.67 65,000.00 ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER 4,432.51 53,190.12 WESTERN WYOMING FAMILY PLANNING DIRECTOR 4,000.00 48,000.00 NURSE PRACTIONER 6,196.16 74,353.92 BOOKKEEPER/RECEPTIONIST 3,243.80 38,925.60 VOLUNTEER INFORMATION AND REFERRAL EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 2,100.00 25,200.00

SWEETWATER COUNTY LIBRARY DIRECTOR 7,236.67 86,840.00 COMMUNITY FINE ARTS CENTER DIRECTOR 4,683.47 56,201.60 LIBRARY MANAGER/RURAL BRANCH COORDINATOR 5,669.73 68,036.80 LIBRARY MANAGER/PUBLIC RELATIONS 5,505.07 66,060.80 FACILITIES MAINTENANCE MANAGER 5,297.07 63,564.80 TECHNOLOGY COORDINATOR 4,804.80 57,657.60 YOUTH SERVICES MANAGER 3,702.18 44,426.20 YOUTH SERVICES MANAGER 4,044.95 48,539.40 YOUTH SERVICES MANAGER 4,166.28 49,995.40 ACQUISITIONS SPECIALIST 3,562.65 42,751.80 ASST BUSINESS OFFICE MANAGER/PURCHASING 3,459.52 41,514.20 CIRCULATION ASSISTANT 2,458.52 29,502.20 CIRCULATION ASSISTANT 2,458.52 29,502.20 COLLECTION DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST 3,357.90 40,294.80 MAINTENANCE ASSISTANT 3,169.83 38,038.00 YOUNG ADULT LIBRARIAN 2,681.47 32,177.60 YOUTH ADULT LIBRARIAN 3,109.17 37,310.00 YOUTH ADULT LIBRARIAN 2,763.37 33,160.40

SWEETWATER COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM DIRECTOR 4,686.67 56,240.04 CURATOR 3,850.00 46,200.00 EXHIBITS COORDINATOR 3,976.25 47,715.00 PROGRAMS & VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR Vacant YOUTH HOME INC. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 5000.22 60,002.64 PROGRAM DIRECTOR 4272.33 51,267.96 ROCK SPRINGS HOUSE MANAGER 2636.80 31,641.60 GREEN RIVER HOUSE MANAGER 3022.40 36,268.80 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1760.00 21,120.00 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1760.00 21,120.00 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1760.00 21,120.00 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1760.00 21,120.00 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1812.80 21,753.60 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1812.80 21,753.60 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1812.80 21,753.60 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1884.80 22,617.60 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1884.80 22,617.60 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1884.80 22,617.60 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1884.80 22,617.60 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1884.80 22,617.60 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1884.80 22,617.60 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1920.00 23,040.00 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 1979.00 23,750.40 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 2099.20 25,190.40 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 2184.00 26,208.00 RESIDENTIAL COUNSELOR 2694.40 32,332.80 SOUTHWEST COUNSELING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 13,719.39 164,632.68 RECOVERY SERVICES MANAGER 10,684.28 128,211.36 OUTPATIENT MENTAL HEALTH MANAGER 9,607.40 115,288.80 PSYCHOSOCIAL REHAB MANAGER 8,492.39 101,908.68 CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 6,821.42 81,857.04 HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER 5,698.52 68,382.24 OFFICE MANAGER 4,376.39 52,516.68 NURSE PRACTITIONER, MS, RN 10,943.20 131,318.40 PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT, PA‐C 10,941.89 131,302.68 LICENSED PSYCHOLOGIST, PH.D. 7,435.79 89,229.48 OUTPATIENT RECOVERY SUPERVISOR, MS 5,154.93 61,860.00

PINEDALE OUTPATIENT RECOVERY SUPERVISOR,MS 5,143.19 61,718.28 THERAPIST, MSW 4,725.33 56,704.00 THERAPIST, MSW 4,725.33 56,704.00 THERAPIST, MSW 4,558.67 54,704.00 THERAPIST, MA 4,975.33 59,704.00 THERAPIST, MA 4,975.33 59,704.00 THERAPIST, MA 3,648.67 43,784.00 THERAPIST, MS 4,975.33 59,704.00 THERAPIST, MS 4,725.33 56,704.00 THERAPIST, MS 4,558.67 54,704.00 THERAPIST, MS 3,648.67 43,784.00 THERAPIST, MS 3,648.67 43,784.00 THERAPIST, MS ED. 3,648.67 43,784.00 CERTIFIED SOCIAL WORKER, BSW 3,471.87 41,662.00 CERTIFIED SOCIAL WORKER, BSW 3,471.87 41,662.00 CERTIFIED SOCIAL WORKER, BSW 3,471.87 41,662.00 CERTIFIED ADDICTIONS PRACTITIONER 3,471.87 41,662.00 CERTIFIED ADDICTIONS PRACTITIONER ASSISTANT 3,104.40 37,252.80 RESIDENTIAL CASE MANAGER SUPERVISOR, BA 3,560.07 42,720.84 CASE MANAGER, BSW 2,922.64 35,071.68 CASE MANAGER, BA 2,893.52 34,722.24 CASE MANAGER, BA 2,712.67 32,552.00 CASE MANAGER, BA 2,712.67 32,552.00 CASE MANAGER, BA 2,712.67 32,552.00 CASE MANAGER, BA 2,712.67 32,552.00 CASE MANAGER, BS 2,836.37 34,036.44 CASE MANAGER, BS 2,739.80 32,877.60 CASE MANAGER, BS 2,712.67 32,552.00 CASE MANAGER, BS 2,712.67 32,552.00 CASE MANAGER, BS 2,712.67 32,552.00 CASE MANAGER 3,089.80 37,077.60 CASE MANAGER 2,635.07 31,620.84 RESIDENTIAL COORDINATOR 4,013.99 48,167.88 RESIDENTIAL COORDINATOR 3,975.80 47,709.60 RESIDENTIAL COORDINATOR 3,224.00 38,688.00 TRANSPORTATION STAFF 3,764.80 45,177.60 PEER SPECIALIST 2,632.93 31,595.20 PEER SPECIALIST 2,397.20 28,766.40 PEER SPECIALIST 2,397.20 28,766.40 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 3,246.53 38,958.40 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 3,118.27 37,419.20 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 3,040.27 36,483.20 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,684.93 32,219.20

TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,624.27 31,491.20 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,584.40 31,012.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,433.60 29,203.20 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,407.60 28,891.20 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,400.67 28,808.00 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,385.07 28,620.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,385.07 28,620.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,366.00 28,392.00 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,360.80 28,329.60 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,360.80 28,329.60 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,360.80 28,329.60 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,360.80 28,329.60 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,360.80 28,329.60 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,338.27 28,059.20 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,303.60 27,643.20 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 TREATMENT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBER 2,281.07 27,372.80 IT ADMINISTRATOR 6,231.38 74,776.56 PROGRAMMER 5,364.67 64,376.00 IT SUPPORT STAFF 4,338.91 52,066.92 HUMAN RESOURCE/PAYROLL CLERK 4,761.47 57,137.60 SUPERVISOR A/R STAFF 3,666.00 43,992.00 A/P CLERK 3,132.13 37,585.60 PURCHASING CLERK 2,636.40 31,636.80 QA SUPPORT STAFF 2,632.93 31,595.20 A/R STAFF 2,606.93 31,283.20 SUPPORT STAFF 3,913.87 46,966.40 SUPPORT STAFF 2,754.27 33,051.20 SUPPORT STAFF 2,693.60 32,323.20 SUPPORT STAFF 2,676.27 32,115.20 SUPPORT STAFF 2,409.33 28,912.00 SUPPORT STAFF 2,385.07 28,620.80

SUPPORT STAFF 2,360.80 28,329.60 SUPPORT STAFF 2,360.80 28,329.60 SUPPORT STAFF 2,281.07 27,372.80 SUPPORT STAFF 2,281.07 27,372.80 SUPPORT STAFF 2,281.07 27,372.80 SUPPORT STAFF 2,281.07 27,372.80 SUPPORT STAFF 2,281.07 27,372.80 MAINTENANCE 2,360.80 28,329.60 CUSTODIAN 2,539.33 30,472.00 CUSTODIAN 2,310.53 27,726.40 ROCK SPRINGS SWEETWATER COUNTY AIRPORT AIRPORT MANAGER 7,500.00 90,000.00 BUSINESS MANAGER 5,000.00 60,000.00 OPERATIONS SPECIALIST 5,004.13 60,049.60 OPERATIONS SPECIALIST 5,004.13 60,049.60 OPERATIONS SPECIALIST 5,255.47 63,065.60 OPERATIONS SPECIALIST 5,004.13 60,049.60 OPERATIONS SPECIALIST 4,492.80 53,913.60 OPERATIONS SPECIALIST 4,718.13 56,617.60 OPERATIONS SPECIALIST 4,362.80 52,353.60 YWCA OF SWEETWATER COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 5,533.00 66,400.00 FINANCE DIRECTOR 4,767.00 57,200.00 FJC/SASH PROGRAM DIRECTOR 4,217.00 50,600.00 EARLY CARE & LEARNING CENTER DIRECTOR 4,075.00 48,900.00 PROGRAM DIRECTOR 3,650.00 43,800.00 FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR 3,503.00 42,036.00 ASSISTANT CHILDCARE DIRECTOR 3,016.00 36,192.00 SHELTER MANAGER 2,903.00 34,840.00 ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 2,383.00 28,600.00 EC & LC ADMINISTRATIVE ACCOUNTING ASST. 2,340.00 28,080.00 ADMINISTRATIVE ACCOUNTING ASST. 2,199.00 26,390.00 DIRECT SERVICE ADVOCATE 2,513.00 30,160.00 DIRECT SERVICE ADVOCATE 2,427.00 29,120.00 DIRECT SERVICE ADVOCATE 2,260.00 27,123.00 ATTENDANT 2,501.00 30,014.00 ATTENDANT 2,501.00 30,014.00 ATTENDANT 2,402.00 28,828.00 ATTENDANT 2,369.00 28,434.00 ATTENDANT 2,281.00 27,373.00 ATTENDANT 2,238.00 26,853.00

ATTENDANT 2,194.00 26,333.00 ATTENDANT 2,194.00 26,333.00 ATTENDANT 2,194.00 26,333.00 SHELTER COORDINATOR 2,219.00 26,624.00 SHELTER COORDINATOR 2,097.00 25,168.00 ASSISTANT ATTENDANT 1,917.00 23,005.00 ASSISTANT ATTENDANT 1,917.00 23,005.00 ASSISTANT ATTENDANT 1,917.00 23,005.00

MEMORIAL HOSPITAL CEO 22,916.40 274,996.80 CFO 13,559.87 162,718.40 CCO 14,213.33 170,560.00 CNO 14,213.33 170,560.00 CLE 13,785.20 165,422.40 CONTROLLER 7,118.80 85,425.60 DIRECTOR – CANCER CENTER 13,750.53 165,006.40 DIRECTOR – INFECTION PREVENTION 7,404.80 88,857.60 DIRECTOR – ACUTE CARE 9,963.20 119,558.40 DIRECTOR – VOLUNTEER SERVICES 6,621.33 79,456.00 DIRECTOR – CARDIOPULMONARY 6,344.00 76,128.00 DIRECTOR – DIALYSIS 6,456.67 77,480.00 DIRECTOR – EDUCATION 6,200.13 74,401.60 DIRECTOR – FACILITIES 8,637.20 103,646.40 DIRECTOR – FOUNDATION 6,694.13 80,329.60 DIRECTOR – HEALTH INFO MGMT 5,907.20 70,886.40 DIRECTOR – INFORMATION SVCS 8,512.40 102,148.80 DIRECTOR – LABORATORY 9,448.40 113,380.80 DIRECTOR – MARKETING & PR 8,094.67 97,136.00 DIRECTOR – MATERIALS MGMT 4,716.40 56,596.80 DIRECTOR – MEDICAL IMAGING 7,884.93 94,619.20 DIRECTOR – NUTRITION SVCS 5,350.80 64,209.60 DIRECTOR – OBSTETRICS 7,460.27 89,523.20 DIRECTOR – PATIENT FINANCIAL SVCS 9,355.47 112,265.64 DIRECTOR – QUALITY 7,162.13 85,945.60 DIRECTOR – REGULATORY COMPLIANCE 6,049.33 72,592.00 DIRECTOR – REHAB SERVICES 9,377.33 112,528.00 DIRECTOR – SECURITY 6,659.47 79,913.60 DIRECTOR – SURGICAL SVCS 7,460.27 89,523.20 DIRECTOR – ENVIRONMENTAL SVCS 6,246.93 74,963.20 DIRECTOR – HUMAN RESOURCES 7,219.33 86,632.00 SUPERVISOR – SOCIAL SERVICES 7,527.87 90,334.40 SUPERVISOR – MED STAFF SVCS 6,241.73 74,900.80

ACCOUNTING CLERK 3,319.72 39,836.69 ACCT SPECIALIST ‐ A/P 3,201.47 38,417.60 ACCT SPECIALIST ‐ P/R 4,147.87 49,774.40 ADMIN. ASST 4,009.20 48,110.40 ADMITTING SPECIALIST I 2,452.67 29,432.00 ADMITTING SPECIALIST I 2,785.47 33,425.60 ADMITTING SPECIALIST I 2,508.13 30,097.60 ADMITTING SPECIALIST I 2,397.20 28,766.40 ADMITTING SPECIALIST I 2,452.67 29,432.00 ADMITTING SPECIALIST I 2,397.20 28,766.40 ADMITTING SPECIALIST I 2,840.93 34,091.20 ADMITTING SPECIALIST I 2,563.60 30,763.20 ADMITTING SPECIALIST II 3,520.40 42,244.80 ADMITTING SPECIALIST II 2,813.20 33,758.40 ADMITTING SPECIALIST II 2,813.20 33,758.40 AUTOMATION TECHNICIAN 3,945.07 47,340.80 BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECH 2,178.80 26,145.60 BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECH 2,270.67 27,248.00 BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECH 2,366.00 28,392.00 BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECH 2,085.20 25,022.40 BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECH 2,132.00 25,584.00 BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECH 2,085.20 25,022.40 BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECH 2,126.80 25,521.60 BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECH 327.60 3,931.20 BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECH 314.64 3,775.68 BEHAVIOR HEALTH TECH 1,112.80 13,353.60 BIO MED LEAD TECH 6,324.93 75,899.20 BUYER 3,631.33 43,576.00 BUYER 3,724.93 44,699.20 C.N.A. 2,319.20 27,830.40 C.N.A. 2,319.20 27,830.40 C.N.A. 2,178.80 26,145.60 C.N.A. 2,085.20 25,022.40 C.N.A. 2,038.40 24,460.80 C.N.A. 2,085.20 25,022.40 C.N.A. 2,272.40 27,268.80 C.N.A. 2,132.00 25,584.00 C.N.A. 2,178.80 26,145.60 C.N.A. 2,584.40 31,012.80 C.N.A. 2,038.40 24,460.80 C.N.A. 308.16 3,697.92 CARDIOPULMONARY AID 2,780.27 33,363.20 CARPENTER/DRAFTER II 4,662.67 55,952.00

CASE MANAGER 7,914.40 94,972.80 CASE MANAGER 6,337.07 76,044.80 CASE MANAGER 5,245.07 62,940.80 CASE MANAGER 7,914.40 94,972.80 CASE MANAGER 732.00 8,784.00 CDI SPECIALIST 5,402.80 64,833.60 CENTRAL STERILE TECH 2,653.73 31,844.80 CENTRAL STERILE TECH 2,223.87 26,686.40 CENTRAL STERILE TECH 2,508.13 30,097.60 CENTRAL STERILE TECH 403.92 4,847.04 CENTRAL SUPPLY AIDE 2,761.20 33,134.40 CENTRAL SUPPLY AIDE 2,178.80 26,145.60 CERTIFIED RESPIRATORY THERAPIS 4,825.60 57,907.20 CERTIFIED RESPIRATORY THERAPIS 3,555.07 42,660.80 CHARGE DATA REVIEW SPECIALIST 2,589.60 31,075.20 CHARGE RN 7,680.40 92,164.80 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 2,369.47 28,433.60 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 2,660.67 31,928.00 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 2,515.07 30,180.80 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 2,466.53 29,598.40 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 2,418.00 29,016.00 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 2,515.07 30,180.80 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 3,662.53 43,950.40 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 2,912.00 34,944.00 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 2,806.27 33,675.20 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 3,291.60 39,499.20 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 3,409.47 40,913.60 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 3,291.60 39,499.20 CLIN COLLECTIONS CLERK/RECEPT 2,466.53 29,598.40 CLINIC CERTIFIED CODER/BILLER 3,593.20 43,118.40 CLINIC OPERATIONS MANAGER 8,912.80 106,953.60 CLINIC/CODER BILLER‐NON‐CERT. 3,608.80 43,305.60 CLINIC/CODER BILLER‐NON‐CERT. 3,426.80 41,121.60 CLINIC/CODER BILLER‐NON‐CERT. 2,820.13 33,841.60 CLINICAL COORDINATOR 5,962.67 71,552.00 CLINICAL COORDINATOR 6,919.47 83,033.60 CLINICAL COORDINATOR 5,962.67 71,552.00 CLINICAL COORDINATOR 6,567.60 78,811.20 CLINICAL COORDINATOR 6,208.80 74,505.60 CLINICAL COORDINATOR 6,891.73 82,700.80 CLINICAL COORDINATOR 5,960.93 71,531.20 CLINICAL COORDINATOR ‐ IMAGING 6,340.53 76,086.40 CLINICAL DIETITIAN 4,979.87 59,758.40

COLLECTIONS CLERK/CASHIER 2,702.27 32,427.20 COLLECTIONS CLERK 3,172.39 38,068.69 COLLECTIONS CLERK 3,290.26 39,483.09 COLLECTIONS CLERK 2,818.79 33,825.49 COLLECTIONS CLERK 2,877.72 34,532.69 COLLECTIONS CLERK 3,349.19 40,190.29 COLLECTIONS CLERK 2,936.66 35,239.89 COLLECTIONS CLERK 2,641.99 31,703.89 COLLECTIONS CLERK 3,107.87 37,294.40 COLLECTIONS CLERK 357.84 4,294.08 COLLECTIONS SPECIAL 4,309.46 51,713.49 COLLECTIONS SPECIAL 4,239.73 50,876.80 COLLECTIONS SPECIAL 4,373.59 52,483.09 COOK 2,067.87 24,814.40 COOK 2,262.00 27,144.00 COOK 3,175.47 38,105.60 COOK 313.20 3,758.40 CREDENTIALING CLERK 3,333.20 39,998.40 CT TECH 5,983.47 71,801.60 CT TECH 5,037.07 60,444.80 CT TECH 3,877.47 46,529.60 CT TECH 4,966.00 59,592.00 DIETARY AIDE 2,773.33 33,280.00 DIETARY AIDE 2,216.93 26,603.20 DIETARY AIDE 2,093.87 25,126.40 DIETARY AIDE 1,875.47 22,505.60 DIETARY AIDE 1,875.47 22,505.60 DIETARY AIDE 2,683.20 32,198.40 DIETARY AIDE 2,010.67 24,128.00 DIETARY AIDE 2,312.27 27,747.20 DIETARY AIDE 901.33 10,816.00 EMERGENCY DEPT. TECHNICIAN 333.84 4,006.08 EMERGENCY DEPT. TECHNICIAN 333.84 4,006.08 EMERGENCY DEPT. TECHNICIAN 380.88 4,570.56 EMERGENCY DEPT. TECHNICIAN 345.12 4,141.44 EMR QUALITY SPECIALIST 3,697.20 44,366.40 EVS LEAD 2,801.07 33,612.80 EVS LEAD 3,045.47 36,545.60 EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT 4,732.00 56,784.00 EXERCISE SPECIALIST 5,208.67 62,504.00 FACILITIES COORDINATOR 4,031.73 48,380.80 FOUNDATION/HR ASSISTANT 3,329.73 39,956.80 GROUNDSKEEPER 2,464.80 29,577.60

GUEST RELATIONS SPECIALIST 3,875.73 46,508.80 H.R. ASSISTANT 1,469.00 17,628.00 H.R. ASSISTANT 1,528.80 18,345.60 HARDWARE ANALYST 5,011.07 60,132.80 HELP DESK ANALYST/PC TECH 3,685.07 44,220.80 HELP DESK ANALYST/PC TECH 3,542.93 42,515.20 HIM TECH 2,452.67 29,432.00 HIM TECH 2,539.33 30,472.00 HIM TECH 3,882.67 46,592.00 HIM TECH 2,799.33 33,592.00 HIM TECH 1,074.67 12,896.00 HIM TECH 1,399.67 16,796.00 HISTOLOGY AIDE 3,284.67 39,416.00 HISTOLOGY TECH. 5,801.47 69,617.60 HOUSE SUPERVISOR 6,489.60 77,875.20 HOUSE SUPERVISOR 6,938.53 83,262.40 HOUSE SUPERVISOR 8,904.13 106,849.60 HOUSEKEEPER 1,833.87 22,006.40 HOUSEKEEPER 2,622.53 31,470.40 HOUSEKEEPER 2,144.13 25,729.60 HOUSEKEEPER 1,875.47 22,505.60 HOUSEKEEPER 1,903.20 22,838.40 HOUSEKEEPER 1,865.07 22,380.80 HOUSEKEEPER 2,560.13 30,721.60 HOUSEKEEPER 2,560.13 30,721.60 HOUSEKEEPER 2,015.87 24,190.40 HOUSEKEEPER 1,870.27 22,443.20 HOUSEKEEPER 1,958.67 23,504.00 HOUSEKEEPER 2,560.13 30,721.60 HOUSEKEEPER 1,802.67 21,632.00 HOUSEKEEPER 2,561.87 30,742.40 HOUSEKEEPER 2,560.13 30,721.60 HOUSEKEEPER 2,333.07 27,996.80 HOUSEKEEPER 1,875.47 22,505.60 HOUSEKEEPER 2,123.33 25,480.00 HOUSEKEEPER 1,802.67 21,632.00 HOUSEKEEPER 1,802.67 21,632.00 HOUSEKEEPER 1,094.60 13,135.20 HUMAN RESOURCES GENERALIST II 4,570.80 54,849.60 HUMAN RESOURCES SPEC 4,298.67 51,584.00 INPATIENT CODER (DRG) 3,903.47 46,841.60 INSUR. & ENTITLEMENT COLL. CLERK 2,584.40 31,012.80 JOURNEYMAN ELECTRICIAN 4,465.07 53,580.80

LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 2,535.87 30,430.40 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 3,692.00 44,304.00 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 2,534.13 30,409.60 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 2,960.53 35,526.40 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 2,535.87 30,430.40 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 2,894.67 34,736.00 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 2,435.33 29,224.00 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 3,678.13 44,137.60 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 2,586.13 31,033.60 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 2,473.47 29,681.60 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 2,613.87 31,366.40 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 351.12 4,213.44 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 351.12 4,213.44 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 1,494.13 17,929.60 LAB ASST / PHLEBOTOMST 1,549.60 18,595.20 LAB SUPERVISOR 6,706.27 80,475.20 LAUNDRY WORKER 1,802.67 21,632.00 LAUNDRY WORKER 1,875.47 22,505.60 LAUNDRY WORKER 1,875.47 22,505.60 LAUNDRY WORKER 1,802.67 21,632.00 LAUNDRY WORKER 1,875.47 22,505.60 LAUNDRY WORKER 901.33 10,816.00 LAUNDRY WORKER 901.33 10,816.00 LEAD CENTAL SUPPLY AIDE 3,374.80 40,497.60 LEAD PATIENT REG SPECIALIST 3,438.93 41,267.20 LEAD PRE‐ADMISSIONS REGISTRAR 3,516.93 42,203.20 LEAD RAD. TECH. 6,571.07 78,852.80 LPN CLINIC 3,048.93 36,587.20 LPN CLINIC 3,359.20 40,310.40 LPN CLINIC 448.80 5,385.60 LPN CLINIC 1,497.60 17,971.20 M. D. ‐ ONCOLOGIST 53,249.73 638,996.80 M. D. ‐ ONCOLOGIST 45,000.80 540,009.60 M. D. ‐ OTOLARYNGOLOGIST 39,584.13 475,009.60 M. D. ‐ OTOLARYNGOLOGIST 13,333.67 160,004.00 M. D. ‐ PULMONOLOGIST 41,667.60 500,011.20 M.D. ‐ ANESTHESIOLOGIST 35,684.13 428,209.60 M.D. ‐ ANESTHESIOLOGIST 35,666.80 428,001.60 M.D. ‐ ANESTHESIOLOGIST 38,332.67 459,992.00 M.D. ‐ FAMILY PRACTICE 16,676.40 200,116.80 M.D. ‐ FAMILY PRACTICE 20,370.13 244,441.60 M.D. ‐ FAMILY PRACTICE 18,404.53 220,854.40 M.D. ‐ FAMILY PRACTICE 17,499.73 209,996.80

M.D. ‐ FAMILY PRACTICE 16,676.40 200,116.80 M.D. ‐ INTERNIST 44,332.75 531,993.00 M.D. ‐ INTERNIST 33,597.92 403,175.00 M.D. ‐ INTERNIST 10,083.85 121,006.17 M.D. ‐ INTERNIST 30,092.40 361,108.80 M.D. ‐ NEPHROLOGIST 29,166.80 350,001.60 M.D. ‐ OB/GYN 33,692.53 404,310.40 M.D. ‐ OB/GYN 33,692.53 404,310.40 M.D. ‐ OB/GYN 33,692.53 404,310.40 M.D. ‐ OB/GYN 33,692.53 404,310.40 M.D. ‐ ORTHOPEDICS 45,000.80 540,009.60 M.D. ‐ ORTHOPEDICS 32,084.00 385,008.00 M.D. ‐ PEDIATRICIAN 19,583.20 234,998.40 M.D. ‐ PEDIATRICIAN 32,500.00 390,000.00 M.D. ‐ SURGEON 35,618.27 427,419.20 M.D. ‐ SURGEON 34,341.15 412,093.28 M.D. ‐ UROLOGIST 45,832.80 549,993.60 M.D. ‐ UROLOGIST 45,832.80 549,993.60 MAINT MECH/GROUNDSKEEPER 3,757.87 45,094.40 MAINT MECH/GROUNDSKEEPER 2,572.27 30,867.20 MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR 7,248.80 86,985.60 MAMMO TECH 3,757.87 45,094.40 MAMMO TECH 4,364.53 52,374.40 MASTER ELECTRICIAN 6,829.33 81,952.00 MASTER PLUMBER 4,529.20 54,350.40 MED. IMAGING AIDE 2,889.47 34,673.60 MED. LABTECH 5,668.00 68,016.00 MED. LABTECH 5,668.00 68,016.00 MED. LABTECH 3,217.07 38,604.80 MED. LABTECH 3,615.73 43,388.80 MED. LABTECH 5,668.00 68,016.00 MED. LABTECH 3,400.80 40,809.60 MED. LABTECH 1,700.40 20,404.80 MED. LABTECH 2,130.27 25,563.20 MED. TECH 6,266.00 75,192.00 MED. TECH 6,266.00 75,192.00 MED. TECH 6,266.00 75,192.00 MED. TECH 4,898.40 58,780.80 MED. TECH 6,266.00 75,192.00 MED. TECH 3,185.87 38,230.40 MED. TECH 3,927.73 47,132.80 MED. TECH 3,125.20 37,502.40 MED. TECH 1,963.87 23,566.40

MEDICAL ASSISTANT 2,705.73 32,468.80 MEDICAL ASSISTANT 2,761.20 33,134.40 MEDICAL ASSISTANT 2,816.67 33,800.00 MEDICAL ASSISTANT II 2,679.73 32,156.80 MEDICAL ASSISTANT II 2,372.93 28,475.20 MEDICAL ASSISTANT II 3,092.27 37,107.20 MEDICAL ASSISTANT II 3,445.87 41,350.40 MEDICAL ASSISTANT II 3,681.60 44,179.20 MEDICAL ASSISTANT II 2,679.73 32,156.80 MEDICAL ASSISTANT II 3,622.67 43,472.00 MEDICAL ASSISTANT II 2,561.87 30,742.40 MEDICAL RECORDS CLERK 1,520.13 18,241.60 MEDICAL STAFF SERVICES SPVSR 6,241.73 74,900.80 MRI TECHNOLOGIST 6,108.27 73,299.20 N.U.S. 2,260.27 27,123.20 N.U.S. 2,059.20 24,710.40 N.U.S. 2,913.73 34,964.80 N.U.S. 2,059.20 24,710.40 N.U.S. 2,875.60 34,507.20 N.U.S. 2,778.53 33,342.40 N.U.S. 292.08 3,504.96 NUC. MED. TECH. 6,969.73 83,636.80 NURSING INFORMATICS SPECIALIST 6,789.47 81,473.60 NURSING INFORMATICS SPECIALIST 6,045.87 72,550.40 NURSING INFORMATICS SPECIALIST 6,293.73 75,524.80 NUTR SVC SUPERVISOR 5,113.33 61,360.00 O. R. SCRUB TECH 3,218.80 38,625.60 O. R. SCRUB TECH 3,334.93 40,019.20 O.R. AIDE I 2,177.07 26,124.80 O.R. AIDE I 2,270.67 27,248.00 OR ATTENDANT 2,598.27 31,179.20 OUTPATIENT CODER 3,903.47 46,841.60 OUTPATIENT CODER 3,400.80 40,809.60 OUTPATIENT CODER 3,400.80 40,809.60 P.A. 8,333.87 100,006.40 P.A.‐ MID LEVEL 1 9,628.67 115,544.00 P.A.‐ MID LEVEL 1 16,666.00 199,992.00 PACS ADMINISTRATOR 5,602.13 67,225.60 PATIENT ACCOUNTS REP. 5,701.32 68,415.89 PATIENT REGISTRATION SUPERVISOR 5,076.93 60,923.20 PHYSICAL THERAPIST 6,250.40 75,004.80 PRACTICE COORDINATOR 537.84 6,454.08 PRACTICE COORDINATOR 2,727.40 32,728.80

PRE‐ADMISSION REGISTRAR 2,489.07 29,868.80 PRE‐ADMISSION REGISTRAR 2,253.33 27,040.00 PRE‐ADMISSION REGISTRAR 2,433.60 29,203.20 PURCHASING ASSOCIATE 2,508.13 30,097.60 QUALITY ANALYST RN 4,903.60 58,843.20 QUALITY ANALYST RN 2,718.73 32,624.80 QUALITY ANALYST RN 3,766.53 45,198.40 QUALITY COORDINATOR 6,037.20 72,446.40 R.N. – EMPLOYEE HEALTH 5,364.67 64,376.00 R.N. – EMPLOYEE HEALTH 5,815.33 69,784.00 RAD. TECH. I (ARRT) 4,563.87 54,766.40 RAD. TECH. I (ARRT) 3,525.60 42,307.20 RAD. TECH. I (ARRT) 3,844.53 46,134.40 RAD. TECH. I (ARRT) 464.64 5,575.68 RAD. TECH. II (ARRT) 3,667.73 44,012.80 RAD. TECH. II (ARRT) 3,844.53 46,134.40 RAD. TECH. II (ARRT) 3,490.93 41,891.20 RADIATION THERAPIST 9,356.53 112,278.40 RADIATION THERAPIST 6,137.73 73,652.80 RECEIVING CLERK 3,012.53 36,150.40 RECEPTIONIST/OPERATOR 1,802.67 21,632.00 RECEPTIONIST/OPERATOR 1,802.67 21,632.00 RECEPTIONIST/OPERATOR 1,835.60 22,027.20 PHYSICIAN RECRUITER AND LIAISON 5,089.07 61,068.80 REG. RESP. THERAPIST 5,756.40 69,076.80 REG. RESP. THERAPIST 4,348.93 52,187.20 REG. RESP. THERAPIST 5,491.20 65,894.40 REG. RESP. THERAPIST 4,874.13 58,489.60 REG. RESP. THERAPIST 2,526.33 30,316.00 REGISTERED NURSE 5,208.67 62,504.00 REGISTERED NURSE 5,314.40 63,772.80

REGISTERED NURSE 6,583.20 78,998.40 REGISTERED NURSE 5,102.93 61,235.20 REGISTERED NURSE 7,006.13 84,073.60 REGISTERED NURSE 5,208.67 62,504.00 REGISTERED NURSE 4,680.00 56,160.00 REGISTERED NURSE 7,231.47 86,777.60 REGISTERED NURSE 4,680.00 56,160.00 REGISTERED NURSE 5,102.93 61,235.20 REGISTERED NURSE 5,102.93 61,235.20 REGISTERED NURSE 5,208.67 62,504.00 REGISTERED NURSE 4,891.47 58,697.60 REGISTERED NURSE 4,680.00 56,160.00 REGISTERED NURSE 4,680.00 56,160.00 REGISTERED NURSE 5,737.33 68,848.00 REGISTERED NURSE 4,680.00 56,160.00 REGISTERED NURSE 4,997.20 59,966.40 REGISTERED NURSE 4,680.00 56,160.00 REGISTERED NURSE 4,785.73 57,428.80 REGISTERED NURSE 4,680.00 56,160.00 REGISTERED NURSE 5,948.80 71,385.60

REGISTERED NURSE 706.56 8,478.72 REGISTERED NURSE 721.20 8,654.40 REGISTERED NURSE 662.64 7,951.68 REGISTERED NURSE 750.48 9,005.76 REGISTERED NURSE 662.64 7,951.68 REGISTERED NURSE 662.64 7,951.68 REGISTERED NURSE 691.92 8,303.04 REGISTERED NURSE 765.12 9,181.44 REGISTERED NURSE 735.84 8,830.08 REGISTERED NURSE 657.84 7,894.08 REGISTERED NURSE 735.84 8,830.08 REGISTERED NURSE 721.20 8,654.40 REGISTERED NURSE 662.64 7,951.68 REGISTERED NURSE 1,001.28 12,015.36 REGISTERED NURSE 735.84 8,830.08 REGISTERED NURSE 1,001.28 12,015.36 REGISTERED NURSE 794.40 9,532.80 REGISTERED NURSE 823.68 9,884.16 REGISTERED NURSE 706.56 8,478.72 REGISTERED NURSE 1,001.28 12,015.36

REGISTERED NURSE ‐ CLINIC 5,631.60 67,579.20 REGISTERED NURSE ‐ CLINIC 721.20 8,654.40 REGISTERED NURSE ‐ CLINIC 3,027.27 36,327.20 REGISTERED NURSE ‐ CLINIC 2,392.87 28,714.40 REGISTRATION SUPERVISOR 4,494.53 53,934.40 SAFETY AND SECURITY OFFICER 4,088.93 49,067.20 SANE COORDINATOR 5,850.00 70,200.00 SECURITY OFFICER 2,641.60 31,699.20 SECURITY OFFICER 3,761.33 45,136.00 SECURITY OFFICER 3,061.07 36,732.80 SECURITY OFFICER 3,546.40 42,556.80 SECURITY OFFICER 2,539.33 30,472.00 SECURITY OFFICER 394.80 4,737.60 SECURITY SUPERVISOR 3,815.07 45,780.80 SENIOR NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR 6,962.80 83,553.60 SENIOR SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR 7,422.13 89,065.60 SLEEP LAB TECH 4,508.40 54,100.80 SLP LAB T‐GIST/RPSGT 5,243.33 62,920.00 SPEECH THERAPIST 3,466.67 41,600.00 STAFF ACCOUNTANT 5,460.00 65,520.00 SURGICAL SERVICES BUYER 2,967.47 35,609.60 SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR 5,569.20 66,830.40

ULTRASOUND TECH. HOSPICE OF SWEETWATER COUNTY 6,858.80 82,305.60 EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 6,124.00 69,996.00 DIRECTOR OF PATIENT FAMILY SERVICES 5,460.00 65,520.00 OFFICE MANAGER 3,510.00 42,120.00 RN CASE MANAGER 4,854.00 58,248.00 RN CASE MANAGER 4,767.00 57,204.00 RN CASE MANAGER 4,767.00 57,204.00 SUPPORT SERVICES COORDINATOR 3,120.00 37,440.00 GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 4,462.50 53,550.00 KITCHEN MANAGER 2,773.33 33,280.00 BAKER 2,513.33 30,160.00 SENIOR COOK 2,340.00 28,080.00 OFFICE MANAGER 2,120.63 25,447.50 YOUNG AT HEART SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER DIRECTOR 5,218.00 62,618.00 BOOKKEEPER 2,597.00 31,158.00 SECRETARY/ACTIVITIES COORDINATOR 1,818.00 21,819.00 DIETARY MANAGER 2,167.00 26,000.00 HOME DELIVERED MEALS COORDINATOR 2,472.00 29,661.00 OUTREACH COORDINATOR 1,696.00 20,348.00 CASE MANAGER CBIHS 2,666.00 31,990.00 HOME HEALTH COORDINATOR 5,000.00 60,000.00 HOME HEALTH BOOKKEEPER 3,084.00 37,003.00 COOK 1,759.00 21,112.00 EVENTS COORDINATOR 1,626.00 19,510.00 ELC‐EARLY LEARNING CENTER DIRECTOR 4,937.00 59,238.00 ELC TEACHER 2,253.00 27,040.00 ELC TEACHER 2,253.00 27,040.00 ELC TEACHER 2,253.00 27,040.00 ELC TEACHER 2,427.00 29,120.00 ELC TEACHER 1,950.00 23,400.00 ELC TEACHER 2,557.00 30,680.00 ELC TEACHER 2,340.00 28,080.00 ELC TEACHER 3,553.00 42,640.00 BOARD OF HEALTH

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 3,678.13 44,137.60 ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 2,884.27 34,611.20 CERTIFIED NURSE ASSISTANT 3,040.27 36,483.20 COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER 3,000.00 36,000.00 DIRECTOR 6,416.67 77,000.00 ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH DIRECTOR 6,404.01 76,848.10 ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH INSPECTOR VACANT REGISTERED NURSE 7,009.60 84,115.20 REGISTERED NURSE 5,432.27 65,187.20 REGISTERED NURSE 5,432.27 65,187.20 REGISTERED NURSE 5,595.20 67,142.40 REGISTERED NURSE 5,761.60 69,139.20 REGISTERED NURSE 5,761.60 69,139.20 REGISTERED NURSE VACANT REGISTERED NURSE VACANT BEST BEGINNINGS COORDINATOR 5,279.73 63,356.80 PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY COORDINATOR 5,893.33 70,720.00

SWEETWATER FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 3,666.66 43,999.92 HOUSING FIRST COORDINATOR 2,675.00 32,100.00 SWEETWATER COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT DISTRICT CLERK 3,290.00 39,478.40 FOOD BANK OF SWEETWATER COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 5,155.00 61,859.00 OFFICE MANAGER 2,678.00 32,136.00 INTAKE CLERK 1,558.00 18,699.00 WAREHOUSE HELPER 806.00 9,672.00 BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF SWEETWATER COUNTY CHIEF PROFESSIONAL OFFICER 4,791.00 57,492.00 COOPERATIVE EXTENSION NUTRITION & FOOD SAFETY AREA EDUCATOR Vacant Vacant COUNTY COORDINATOR &4‐H & YOUTH DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR 3,700.00 44,400.00 CEN$IBLE NUTRITION PROGRAM COORDINATOR 3,393.00 40,716.00 ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 2,813.00 33,756.00 PART‐TIME HORTICULTURE EDUCATOR (PART‐TIME HOURLY ‐ VARIES PER MONTH) 1,235.00 14,820.00

NOTES:

COUNTY COORDINATOR/NUTRITION & FOOD SAFETY AREA EDUCATOR ‐

100% FUNDED BY UNIVERSITY

4‐H & YOUTH DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR ‐ COUNTY PAYS

50% OF SALARY ‐ UNIVERSITY PAYS 50% SALARY AND ALL BENEFITS

CENT$IBLE NUTRITION PROGRAM COORDINATOR ‐

100% FUNDED BY UNIVERSITY

PART‐TIME HORTICULTURE EDUCATOR ‐ COUNTY PAYS 100% OF SALARY

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT ‐ COUNTY PAYS 100% SALARY AND BENEFITS

TEMPORARY SUMMER HELP POSITION‐ CONTRACT BASIS FULLY

PAID BY COUNTY

SWEETWATER COUNTY EVENTS COMPLEX DIRECTOR 10,269.18 123,230.16 MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR 6,713.20 80,558.40 COORDINATOR 6,713.20 80,558.40 ACCOUNTANT 6,158.53 73,902.36 MAINTENANCE III 5,959.66 71,515.92 MAINTENANCE III 5,959.66 71,515.92 ADMIN SEC‘Y/OFC MGR 5,160.13 61,921.56 OFFICE ADMINISTRATION 5,160.13 61,921.56 COORDINATOR 5,160.13 61,921.56 MAINTENANCE II 4,458.13 53,497.60 MAINTENANCE II 3,608.80 43,305.60 MAINTENANCE 2,934.53 35,214.40 MAINTENANCE 2,934.53 35,214.40 MAINTENANCE 2,934.53 35,214.40 MAINTENANCE 2,660.67 31,928.04 OFFICE ADMINISTRATION 2,934.53 35,214.40 CARETAKER 697.15 8,365.80

EDEN VALLEY IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

ALL VOLUNTEERS

FILED WITH THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS THIS 20TH DAY OF MARCH, 2018.

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING

/S/REID O. WEST, CHAIRMAN

/S/WALLY J. JOHNSON, MEMBER ATTEST: /S/JOHN K. KOLB, MEMBER

/S/STEVEN DALE DAVIS, COUNTY CLERK /S/DONALD VAN MATRE, MEMBER

/S/RANDAL M. WENDLING, MEMBER

