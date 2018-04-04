Film Screening of “Chasing the Light” with Director Blackhorse Lowe

ROCK SPRINGS– Western Wyoming Community College’s Honors Program and BOCES will sponsor the screening of Chasing the Light, with a Q&A session with director Blackhorse Lowe on April 17, at 6:30 pm in the Broadway Theater.

The event is free and open to the public including free food and wine for attendees.



Lowe is Known for Films Set on the Navajo Reservation

Navajo Director Blackhorse Lowe is known for narrative films set on the Navajo reservation that explore the pull between Navajo tradition and contemporary non-Navajo ways.

Members of his family have been active participants in his productions and are often cast as the actors. Several of his films have gone on to screen at the Sundance film festival.



About Chasing the Light

His film Chasing the Light, has been described as, “If Wong Kar-Wai and Tarantino decided to make a stoner comedy for Natives back in 1995 (and set to a drone soundtrack), it probably would’ve been something like Blackhorse Lowe’s CHASING THE LIGHT.”

The film follows Riggs, a depressed and struggling screenwriter in New Mexico who goes on a drug run with his friend Many Goats, which goes wrong. The movie is shot in black and white and won Best Photography at Presence Autochtone in Montreal, Quebec.

“A piece has to grab hold of me by the throat, and I have to totally visualize everything,” said Blackhorse Lowe.

“If you love movies and want to see something unique and beautiful, come see “Chasing the Light”. Interested in film making? Come meet a real-life-award-winning director and pick his brain about the film making process,” said Josh Grant, Assistant Professor of Composition at Western.



For More Information

This event is free and open to the public. The community is encouraged to attend. For more information or questions please contact Josh Grant at jgrant@westernwyoming.edu.