Final RS Fireworks Vote Takes Place June 20th

ROCK SPRINGS — You have one more chance to comment on the removal of the yearly fireworks budget. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on June 20th will include a public comment portion concerning the 2017-2018 city budget.

During the public comments section of the June 6th, Rock Springs City Council meeting no member of the public spoke for or against the removal of the $25,000 allotment from the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department’s budget that was traditionally used to pay for the 4th of July fireworks show.

On June 20th the City Council will vote the final budget, which as it stands does not include money for the show.