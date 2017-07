KEMMERER — The results are in from The Oyster Ridge Music Festival, the Wyoming State Flatpick Contest Winners, left-hand group, pictured from right to left are.

1st – Austin Taylor

2nd – Nick Johnson

3rd – Dale Sandburg



The Wyoming State Fingerpick Contest Winners are, right-hand group, from right to left are.



1st – Kieth Taylor

2nd – Jeffery Stock

3rd – Scott Earl Boyd