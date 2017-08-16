Fire Ban Put In Place On Game And Fish Owned And Administered Lands Statewide

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is banning open fires on all Game and Fish Commission owned and administered lands to prevent wildfires and protect the important habitat during the eclipse weekend. These lands include all Public Access Areas and Wildlife Habitat Management Areas statewide. Many fire bans were already in place across the state, but with the added use of these lands for the eclipse viewing the ban was instituted statewide.

This fire ban is meant to keep the public safe and protect wildlife habitat. The ban means that the following acts are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission owned and administered lands:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal grill, or coal or wood burning stove.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Fireworks are always prohibited on Wyoming Game and Fish lands.

Fires within an established ring are also banned in Public Access Areas under this regulation.

“These lands have important value for wildlife and we always keep that in mind in our management decisions,” said Ray Bredehoft, chief of Game and Fish’s habitat and access branch. “We also have the goal of providing access and opportunity for the public and this ban is a good way to meet both goals.”

Game and Fish will announce when the fire ban is lifted. For more information on Game and Fish lands visit our website. wgfd.wyo.gov/public-access,