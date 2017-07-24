Fire Crews Responding To Fire On Bitter Creek Road

SWEETWATER COUNTY — According to Sweetwater County Fire District, a fire on Bitter Creek Road is around 10 acres plus. BLM and Fire District #1 are on the scene.

UPDATE at 4:43 pm: County fire units and Rock Springs fire units are also on scene with multiple aircraft called into fight the fight. Fire is currently 15 acres and growing rapidly.

UPDATE at 4:47 pm: County road 29 is shut down please stay out of the area.

UPDATE at 5:36 pm: Fire district #1 has 3 units on scene, BLM 3 units, Rock Springs Fire 1 unit, county fire 3 units. Approximately 25 personnel on scene with 2 aircraft. Fire is approximately 30 acres.