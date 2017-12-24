Fire District #1 Responds to Trailer Fire on Antelope Drive

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Fire District #1 responded to a structure fire at 688 Antelope Drive #95 this morning at approximately 10 am, according to Fire Chief Scott Kitchner.

Upon units arrival, heavy smoke was coming out of the structure with flames coming out from under the house.

Firefighters made an offensive attack on the fire and were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes. Fire units remained in scene for 2 hours.

Fire District #1 responded with three units and 18 personnel.

The fire was accidental. The homeowner was thawing out frozen pipes when the insulation under the house caught on fire.

Extensive smoke damage was done to the interior of the home and extensive floor damage was caused to the sub floor of the house.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from entering the inside of the home.