Fire Fighters Have Busy Weekend

ROCK SPRINGS — During the past weekend the Rock Springs Fire Department responded to several fires.

During the fireworks display on Saturday evening for the Sweetwater county Fair, the Rescue-1, the brush truck, was deployed to suppress any spot fires which might occur in conjunction with the fireworks display; several spot fires were located and extinguished during and after the show.

At approximately 9:40 pm on Saturday August 5, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a brush fire in the vicinity of Blairtown and the North Side Belt Loop. Rock Springs Fire Responded with one engine and also requested assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and Sweetwater County Fire Department who responded with two brush trucks each. The fire was initially perceived to be in the jurisdiction of Fire District #1; however, after taking GPS coordinates of the location it was found to be entirely within the City Limits of Rock Springs.

During the suppression efforts of the brush fire a structure fire was also reported 1190 Palisades Court at 10:33 pm. Rock Springs Fire Department responded with two engines and an aerial truck. Incident Command for the Blair Fire was handed off to Chief Scott Kitchner of Fire District #1 during this incident. The structure fire was controlled within 10 minutes of arrival. Overhaul was complete and all units clear of the scene at 11:55 pm. The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional and due to faulty wiring. Property damage and contents lost to the fire were estimated at $12,000.

Crews continued to work on suppression of the brush fire until 3 pm on Sunday afternoon. Approximately 2 acres were consumed by the fire. The cause of the fire is preliminarily suspected to be from a bonfire. Anyone having information about individuals in the area are encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Fire Department at (307) 352-1475.

Another grass fire was reported Sunday afternoon August 6 in the vicinity of 1804 Elk Street; crews form Fire District #1, BLM, and Rock Springs Fire Department responded. Although the fire was out upon the arrival of resources, the Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information about a male juvenile who was reported in the area when fire resources arrived. When asked about the fire, the juvenile fled the area. Anyone with information about that fire is encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Fire Department at (307) 352-1475.

The Rock Springs Fire Department wishes to thank the mutual aid partners who assisted during the busy weekend and also remind residents that the recent hot and dry weather has greatly increased the fire danger. Everyone is reminded to use extreme caution with fire and other heat sources to help prevent fire from occurring.