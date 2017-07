SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Department, Green River Fire Department, and the Rock Springs BLM were on scene of multiple fires on the night of July 3 along the west shore Flaming Gorge and the Buckboard south area.

The largest fire is four acres and a new fire above the town of Green River is diverted additional resources to the newest incident.

This was an update sent by Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian at approximately 11 pm.

Updates will continue as we get them.