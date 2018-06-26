Fire North of Rock Springs is Contained, No Fatalities Reported

ROCK SPRINGS — The blaze that started this afternoon, still for unknown reasons, is currently contained by Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and supporting fire stations.
As of 5:15 pm, there are no fatalities and no injuries they know of, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Several homes in that area were evacuated due to safety and several structures were overtaken during the course of the fire, though the extent is not yet known.
Some of the homes included elderly folks and there was some concern to their condition from the smoke in the area, which was significant.
Authorities say the fire did NOT jump Yellowstone Road, though some rumors have said that it did.
At around 3:30 PM, Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center received report of a fire burning north of Rock Springs.
The fire was located in the area of Mesa Lane and Melody Drive, north of Apache Lane and west of Yellowstone Road.
Strong winds were fueling the fire and it threatened nearby structures. Some area residents have been forced to evacuate their homes.
Fire, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel are in the area, attempting to suppress the fire and preserve life and property.
An emergency command post and evacuation center has been set up at Gate E at Sweetwater County Events Complex.
Please assist emergency responders by avoiding the area and obeying any emergency traffic control or road closures.
Those in search of loved ones possibly affected by this fire are strongly encouraged not to endanger themselves by responding to the area and instead respond to Gate E at the Events Complex.
The Sheriff’s Office will release additional information as soon as it is available.