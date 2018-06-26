Fire North of Rock Springs is Contained, No Fatalities Reported

ROCK SPRINGS — The blaze that started this afternoon, still for unknown reasons, is currently contained by Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and supporting fire stations.

As of 5:15 pm, there are no fatalities and no injuries they know of, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Several homes in that area were evacuated due to safety and several structures were overtaken during the course of the fire, though the extent is not yet known.

Some of the homes included elderly folks and there was some concern to their condition from the smoke in the area, which was significant.

Authorities say the fire did NOT jump Yellowstone Road, though some rumors have said that it did.