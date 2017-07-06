Fire Warden Cautions 430 Travellers

MOFFAT COUNTY == The following is an update from Sweetwater County Fire Warden Michael Bournazian on the Peekaboo fire burning in Moffatt County near the Sweetwater County line.

The update follows:

I had a chance to go down across the border and tie in with the Moffatt County Fire Warden, Todd Wheeler who is employed by the Moffatt County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy who doubles as the county fire warden and see firsthand the rapidly escalating peekaboo fire today.

The fire size is estimated to be more than 10,000 acres with little containment. Multiple structures are threatened, and none have been lost at the time I was there.

A Type 2 Incident Management team has been ordered and will take command of the fire sometime today.

This fire started about 14 miles south of the Sweetwater County/Wyoming State line and is now about 12 miles directly south with two active heads, one on the west flank and the other on the east flank.

The east flank is pushing up against Moffat County Rd 10 W which runs through Irish Canyon at the end of State highway 430. Travels through this area are urged to use extreme caution and know the road may be closed at any time due to firefighting activity.