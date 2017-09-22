Firefighter Applicants Wanted!

Entry Level Firefighters Wanted

The City of Rock Springs Fire Department Civil Service Commission will be testing on November 28th and 29th to create an eligibility roster for future hiring at the entry level firefighter position.

Benefits

Benefits for an entry level firefighter include:

Starting wage of $4,509.00 per month

Pension contribution paid by the City of Rock Springs

Health, dental and eye insurance; life insurance, optional 457 deferred compensation

Sick and vacation leave, paid holidays, funeral and military leave.

Requirements

To be placed on the eligibility roster, candidates must pass:

A written test

A physical performance test

Interview with Fire Civil Service Commission

An evaluation and background screening

Applications may be picked up at 212 D Street or on the City of Rock Springs website and must be turned in at City Hall, 212 D Street by October 20th, 2017 by 4:00 p.m.

For details and requirements, contact Kara Beech, Director of Human Resources at 307-352-1510 or kara_beech@rswy.net

