Firehole Archers Kickoff Summer Season with 3-D Outdoor Shoot!

By Lillian Palmer -
Archer Amy Walker shooting her compound bow

Come and join the summer fun with Firehole Archers!

Firehole Archers is kicking off their 2018 Outdoor Archery Season this Saturday and Sunday, May 19 and 20 with a 3-D Archery Shoot.

Bring your campers out and stay all weekend! Pay once and you can shoot as much a you want, all weekend long.

There will be 40 plus Rinehart targets including a 28 target course, a 12 target hunters challenge and a small kids course.

3-D Outdoor Shoot

May 19 & 20

Saturday: 8 am until dark
Sunday: 8 am to 1 pm

Saturday BBQ

7 pm. Bring a side dish! Hamburgers and hot dogs are provided.

Fees

Adults: $10
Age 13 to 17: $5
Kids 12 and younger FREE

Location

Go south on Highway 191. Turn right onto Little Fire Hole Road. Shoot is located about 4 miles down on the right, just before the County Gun Range. *Shoot is NOT at the County Archery Range.

For more information call Chris Sheely at 307-362-6025.

~OR~

E-mail fireholearchers@sweetwaterhsa.com

~OR~

Visit the Firehole Archers Facebook page!

 

 

