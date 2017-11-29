Firehole Archers Kickoff Season with 3-D Turkey Shoot

Shoot, feast and be merry!

Firehole Archers is kicking off their 2018 Indoor Archery Season this Saturday, Dec. 2 with a 3-D Archery Shoot. It’s a Turkey Shoot and a potluck!

In the Turkey Shoot, you have a chance to win $20 gift certificates for a Turkey, Ham or meat of your choice for this holiday season.

There will also be 10 Rinehart targets set up for the shoot. Archers will shoot one arrow per target, for a total of 20 targets. See what some 3-D targets will be here!

Bring a dish to share for the potluck and stay all day to shoot. Shooting cost for the day is $5 for the first round, and half price for every round after that! So join in the fun!

Firehole Archers’ Turkey Shoot

9 am – 5 pm, Saturday, Dec. 2

200 Community Park Drive, Rock Springs

Archery Leagues Sign-Up

You can sign up for an archery leagues during the Turkey Shoot as well!

Come down and sign up for Leagues. You can sign up a whole team or sign up individually.

Leagues start next Tuesday and Wednesday at 7pm, December 5 and 6, shooting for Pool scores through December (except December 26th).

Leagues start for score, the first Tuesday and Wednesday in January at 7 pm. January 2 and 3, 2018.

There will be a Saturday 3-D Shoot the first Saturday of every month through April of 2018.

Kids Archery Classes

There will be Kids classes every other Friday starting in January.

For more information and schedule come down to the indoor range and check the calendar.

You can also watch for Kids Classes’ updates on the Firehole Archers Facebook page, or the Firehole Archers website.

Open Archery Shooting

Open shooting starts this Monday, Dec. 4 at 7pm.

There will be open shooting every Monday and Thursday night, from 7 to 9 pm through April.

For more information call Chris Sheely at 307-362-6025.

~OR~

E-mail fireholearchers@sweetwaterhsa.com

~OR~

Visit the Firehole Archers Facebook page!

