Fireworks Prohibited on Public Lands

JACKSON– Despite the precipitation and cooler temperatures throughout the region in the past few weeks, fire managers have noted a drying trend in vegetation that makes it more receptive to fire starts and the potential for fire spread.



Firework Regulations Play Critical Role in Fire Prevention

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, visitors and local residents alike are reminded that fireworks are not permitted in Grand Teton National Park, on the Bridger-Teton National Forest, within the National Elk Refuge, or in Sublette and Teton Counties.

These fireworks regulations play a critical role in fire prevention during a time of year when vegetation begins drying out and warmer temperatures become more common throughout the Teton Interagency Zone.



Fireworks Start an Average of 18,500 Fires Per Year

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year and result in an average of $43 million in direct property damage. A random spark can quickly escalate into a wildfire, especially under dry, windy conditions.

Additionally, unattended and abandoned campfires are a common source of unexpected wildfires. Area fire personnel respond annually to over 100 abandoned campfires, which can hold heat for an extended period of time if not properly extinguished. Simply pouring water on the remains of a fire is not sufficient.

The charred remains must be repeatedly doused with water and stirred into the campfire ring. All embers and logs, not just those that are still glowing, should be broken up and covered with dirt. Campfire remains must be cold to the touch before the site is vacated.



For More Information

Visit the Teton Interagency Fire web site at https://gacc.nifc.gov/gbcc/dispatch/wy-tdc to learn more about fire safety and what fire regulations may be in place. To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 307.739.3630.



Fireworks Banned on All BLM Public Lands

“Also be advised that fireworks are also banned on all BLM Managed Public Lands,” County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian said.

“Fireworks are legal to use in Sweetwater County only when done so on Private Property with the property owners consent and outside of the City Limits of Rock Springs and Green River.”

Fireworks are banned in the Town of Wamsutter, and the Town of Granger will have an area at their park for the public to light off fireworks.