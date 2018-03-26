First Annual Downtown Restaurant Week Set For April 12-22

ROCK SPRINGS — Starting Thursday, April 12, Downtown Rock Springs will shine a spotlight on its diverse food scene with its first-ever Restaurant Week. During the “week,” which starts Thursday, April 12 and runs through Sunday, April 22, diners can enjoy special discounts at twelve participating locations. That’s eleven days of delicious, discounted dining in Downtown Rock Springs.

There are no passes to buy, coupons to carry or cards to punch – patrons simply dine at the restaurant of their choice and take advantage of the special offers. (Diners are reminded to mention the special offer when ordering.)

Participating restaurants will offer their regular menus, in addition to the Restaurant Week specials. This is a great opportunity to visit the restaurants you’ve always wanted to try and to rediscover old favorites.

Participating locations include:

Bitter Creek Brewing – 604 Broadway

Boschetto’s Europen Market – 617 Broadway, Suite D

Broadway Burger Station – 628 Broadway

Casa Chavez – 744 Pilot Butte Ave

Coal Train Coffee Depot – 501 S Main Street

Coyote Creek Steakhouse and Saloon – 404 N Street

Fiesta Guadalajara – 19 Elk Street

Java Peddler – 612 Broadway

Los Primos – 443 North Front Street

Mi Pueblito – 726 Pilot Butte Ave

Remedies Grill – Inside Bi-Rite, 409 Broadway

11th Frame Snack Bar – Inside Pla Mor Lanes, 327 C Street

The specials available at each location can be found under the “Events and Activities” tab on the Downtown Rock Springs, DowntownRS.com

Instagram and Facebook photos tagged with #RSRestaurantWeek during Downtown Restaurant Week will also be entered into daily drawings for Downtown SWAG and gift certificates from participating locations. One lucky winner will receive a $100 Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificate.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com