First Bank Donates $6,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County received $6,000 from First Bank to help ensure the safety of their club members and families.

The $6,000 was given to help the club fix unbearable potholes that have formed from the winter weather.

“We are so very thankful for this donation,” Lisa Stewart, Club CEO said. “With their help, we were able to repair out parking lot. We appreciate everything First Bank does for our Club and Community.”

The First Bank Endowment Fund is held at the Wyoming Community Foundation (WYCF). Through funds like First Bank’s, WYCF is able to distribute millions to Wyoming nonprofits each year.