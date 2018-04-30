First Choice Ford Hiring Sales Consultant

By Lindsay Malicoate
First Choice Ford Lincoln, located at 1264 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs is currently expanding their sales team and has an immediate opening.

Build a career in the auto business!

Send your resume to mkirk@firstchoicegmc.com

Qualifications

  • Some sales experience is necessary
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • Great communication skills
  • Self motivated
  • Driven

To Apply

Send your resume to mkirk@firstchoicegmc.com

