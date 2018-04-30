First Choice Ford Hiring Sales Consultant

First Choice Ford Lincoln, located at 1264 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs is currently expanding their sales team and has an immediate opening.
Build a career in the auto business!
Send your resume to mkirk@firstchoicegmc.com
Qualifications
- Some sales experience is necessary
- Excellent customer service skills
- Great communication skills
- Self motivated
- Driven
To Apply
