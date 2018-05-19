Fish Stocking Can Help Lake Trout Anglers With a Little Strategy

GREEN RIVER– Wyoming Game and Fish Department hatchery trucks start rolling to Flaming Gorge Reservoir this week to stock rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, and kokanee salmon and will continue to regularly through mid June.

Fisheries managers with the WGFD Green River Region have learned that as soon as hatchery trucks start stocking fish the lake trout begin congregating in the areas where those fish are being stocked.

If you are trying to catch lake trout, this is good information to help improve your angling success.

“Past years have taught us when the hatchery trucks start stocking, the lake trout, especially the smaller lake trout less than 28 inches, start congregating on the points and drop-offs near the various boat ramps on the Gorge,” said Green River Fisheries Supervisor Robb Keith.

“We are highlighting this phenomenon and encouraging anglers to target and harvest the small lake trout, so that remaining small lake trout can sustain faster growth rates to make it into the trophy lake trout size category quicker.”



Stocking the Gorge

May and June are big months for stocking fish in the Gorge. Game and Fish, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, and Jones Hole National Fish Hatchery will be stocking rainbow and cutthroat trout and kokanee salmon beginning the week of May 7th through mid June.

The three agencies share the responsibility to ensure quality fishing in the future. Combined, they will stock over 800,000 eight-inch rainbows and over 1.5 million three-inch kokanee annually to maintain the great fishing opportunities found in the reservoir.

“Although the fish being stocked will not be of a desirable size for anglers for another one to two years, they are the perfect size for predatory lake trout in the Gorge,” said Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath.

“Past experience suggests there will be lots of smaller lake trout in easy reach of both shore anglers and boat anglers. Every year small lake trout start concentrating on the points and drop offs near the boat ramps laying in wait for the newly stocked fish.”



Good Fishing for Both Shore and Boat Anglers

The concentrating of the small lake trout near the ramps can make for good fishing opportunities for both shore and boat anglers. Lake trout are typically not in the immediate vicinity of the boat ramp, but instead are in the transitions between shallow and deep water adjacent to the boat ramps. For example:

Buck Board Boat Ramp: Anglers should start looking for lake trout at the mouth of Buckboard Bay where water rapidly gets deep. The points and adjacent shoreline north and south of the mouth of Buckboard bay are good places to look for lake trout. If shore fishing from South Buckboard point anglers might consider using chest waders so you can reach the deeper water beyond the initial flat of shallow water.

Anglers should start looking for lake trout at the mouth of Buckboard Bay where water rapidly gets deep. The points and adjacent shoreline north and south of the mouth of Buckboard bay are good places to look for lake trout. If shore fishing from South Buckboard point anglers might consider using chest waders so you can reach the deeper water beyond the initial flat of shallow water. Brinegar’s Ferry Boat Ramp: The main lake point a short distance north of the ramp and the monument point south of the ramp would be good locations to try for lake trout (LAT) at this ramp.

The main lake point a short distance north of the ramp and the monument point south of the ramp would be good locations to try for lake trout (LAT) at this ramp. Anvil Boat Ramp: Anglers should look both west and east of this ramp. Look for points that are at least close to water depths of 50 feet or more that would be likely to provide security habitat from which LAT would ambush newly stocked trout and kokanee (KOE).

“As far as angling techniques, whether fishing from shore or from a boat, spoons and jigs are a good bet. Look to throw lures in the two to four-inch size range. Vary the colors you use – spoons of silver, brass, copper should work well. Jigs of white, black and clear and white should also work.

“In addition to curly tail jigs you might consider trying to throw some swim baits up to four inches. This is also a great time to break out the fly rod to throw big streamers as well,” said John Walrath Green River Fisheries Biologist.

“Vary your retrieve until you find out what works. While the water temperatures are still cold you might find slow retrieves work best, just avoid hanging up on the bottom. Try steady retrieves and erratic retrieves. The fish will eventually let you know what they like.”

“The small lake trout are exceptional table fare this time of year. Take the family and try your hand at catching some lake trout and hopefully you’ll save a few trout and salmon so they get big and return to your line as adults in the future.”



Learn More

Anglers can learn more about why biologist are concerned about the abundance of small lake trout and find tips on how to catch lake trout less than 28 inches on the Flaming Gorge page of the Department’s Green River webpage at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Regional-Offices/Green-River-Region/Flaming-Gorge-Management.

Anglers can acquire a copy of the 2018 Wyoming Fishing Regulations at any Game and Fish regional office, most license selling vendors, or at wgfd.wyo.gov. For questions and or more information call the Game and Fish Green River Regional Office at 307- 875-3223.