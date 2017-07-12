Fishing for the Fight Hosts Inaugural Tournament in Pinedale

This weekend in Pinedale, WY the Fishing for the Fight fly fishing tournament will host it’s inaugural fundraising event. The multi-day event will feature a “first, biggest and most” style tournament and will end with the Kickin’ Cancer benefit on Saturday evening.

Fishing for the Fight, created and spearheaded by Chauncey Goodrich, has partnered in its first year with St. John’s Medical Center, Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah Health and other regional supporters and sponsors. All profits will go towards raising funds for local patients in need of assistance while traveling for cancer and chronic disease.

Learn more about Fishing for the Fight and how to get involved on their website or Facebook.