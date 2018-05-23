Five UW Athletics Teams Record All-Time High Multi-Year APR Scores

LARAMIE– The NCAA released Wednesday the most recent Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR) data for all NCAA Division I institutions as part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program.

University of Wyoming Athletics teams received outstanding scores for the most recent four-year period, including the 2013-14 through 2016-17 academic years.



Five UW Teams Recorded All-Time High Multi-Year APR Scores

A total of five Cowboy and Cowgirl teams recorded all-time high multi-year APR scores, including: men’s golf (1,000), women’s golf (1,000), women’s tennis (1,000), women’s basketball (996) and men’s basketball (966).

Men’s golf, women’s golf and women’s tennis were all honored by the NCAA with Public Recognition Awards on May 16. All three UW teams achieved perfect APR scores of 1,000 for the most recent data from the four-year period from the 2013-14 through the 2016-17 academic years.

Public Recognition Awards were earned by all teams that ranked in the top 10 percent of Division I athletics teams APR scores. It was the sixth consecutive year that men’s golf had recorded a perfect score and the fourth straight year that women’s tennis achieved a score of 1,000.



Ten UW Teams Earned Perfect Single-Year APR Scores of 1,000

In addition to those teams achieving all-time high multi-year scores for the most recent four-year period, there were 10 UW teams that earned perfect single-year APR scores of 1,000 for the 2016-17 academic year.

Those 10 teams were: women’s basketball, women’s cross country, men’s cross country, women’s golf, men’s golf, women’s soccer, women’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis, men’s track and field and men’s wrestling.

“We have made it a priority amongst our coaches, student-athletes and staff that we want to be a leader in APR success,” said Tom Burman, UW Athletics Director. “Having student-athletes have a successful academic experience here at the University of Wyoming is central to our mission.

“The APR measures both academic performance and retention of our student-athletes. We are extremely proud of our student-athletes’ achievements, and I want to recognize them, our coaches and our academic support staff for all their efforts in pursuing academic excellence.”

“The 2016-2017 academic year was an incredible year for student-athlete academics at the University of Wyoming,” said Phil Wille, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations.

“These APR scores are not only a great representation of the student-athletes’ dedication to their studies, but their ability to balance a jam packed schedule. I also think it is important to recognize all the hard work behind the scenes from our Office of Academic Support and the UW Faculty who consistently support the student-athletes.”



Other UW Teams Posted Impressive Scores

Following closely behind the five UW programs that set all-time high multi-year APR scores, four other programs posted multi-year scores of 990 out of a possible 1,000. Those sports were: men’s swimming and diving (990), women’s swimming and diving (990), women’s track and field (990) and women’s volleyball (990).

Women’s cross country recorded a multi-year score of 979, women’s soccer scored a 975, men’s cross country posted a 972, men’s track and field recorded a 966, wrestling scored a 964 and football posted a 959.

“The University of Wyoming is a first-class institution with rigorous coursework,” said Taylor Stuemky, Director of Academic Services for University of Wyoming Athletics. “These numbers show the lengths our student-athletes go to in achieving academic success.

“We are fortunate to work with a group of student-athletes who dedicate ample amounts of time to their academics. I am proud of this group and am grateful for a department that promotes excellence and rewards hard work in every area.”

All of the University of Wyoming’s athletics teams once again far exceeded the 930 minimum four-year average benchmark set by the NCAA to qualify for postseason competition.

The APR four-year averages are based on two factors: the retention rate of scholarship student-athletes and the academic eligibility of scholarship student-athletes over the four-year period. The most recent multiyear period measured was from the 2013-14 through the 2016-17 academic years.



