0

NEWS

Flags To Fly At Half-Staff For Sutherland Springs Victims

WYOMING — Governor Matthew H. Mead, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s Proclamation issued Sunday, November 5, 2017 has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide beginning immediately until sunset on Thursday, November 9, 2017, as a mark of respect for the victims in Sutherland Springs, Texas.