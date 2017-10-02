Flags To Fly At Half Staff For Victims Of Las Vegas Attack

WYOMING — Governor Matthew H. Mead, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s Proclamation issued today, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset starting immediately until Friday, October 6, 2017, out of respect for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The attack occurred last night at the multi-day Route 91 Harvest Concert around 10:08 pm.

According to media reports, at least 58 people were killed in the attack on the music festival and a staggering 515 are reported to be injured. The festival crowd was reported to number more than 22,000 concertgoers.