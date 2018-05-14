Flags to Fly at Half Staff in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

WYOMING — Governor Matthew H. Mead, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s Proclamation issued last week, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
