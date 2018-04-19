Flaming Gorge Days Announces 2018 Concert Lineup!

Jam the night away at the 2018 Flaming Gorge Days!

This group has made it big, traveled the country and now they’re bringing the country back to you.

We bring you… Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band!

Chancy Williams and his drummer, lifelong friend, Travis DeWitt, started the Younger Brothers Band with the humble initial goal of entering a high school talent contest. The pair had no idea it would lead to wedding receptions, small fairs (then big fairs), small bars (then large clubs) and become a full-time career.

In 2008 they were joined by the amazing harmonies and lead guitar of Wyatt Springsteen and then Brooke Latka with stunning fiddle and a 3rd part to their harmonies. More recently, Jack Robbins joined the band on bass.

The result is Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band, a rowdy, raucous, unapologetic, memorable stage show that is on the road pretty much all the time. Somewhere along the way, playing for friends became playing for wild fans.

In 2017, the band released the new album and video for the title track “Rodeo Cold Beer”. The album debuted at #7 on the iTunes Country Music Chart and #1 on the Billboard Rocky Mountain Heatseekers Chart. Rodeo Cold Beer was also named the Rock Mountain CMA’s Album of the Year.

Saturday Night Entertainment

Tickets are $15 and will be available at both the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce on June 1st. You can also pay at the gate.

Flaming Gorge Days brings you a jam-packed show Friday night as well, with music for everyone!

We bring you… Audio Revolution, Sickamore Treezy, Scarlet Rain, and Nowhere Fast!

Friday Night Entertainment

Tickets are only $10 and will be available at both the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers of Commerce on June 1st. You can also pay at the gate.

Audio Revolution is a rock/metal group of hard working guys, who carve out time in their busy lives to do what we love. We play current music by bands like Chevelle, A Perfect Circle, Highly Suspect, Clutch, the White Stripes, Queens of the Stone Age, Tool, Incubus, and many more. We cover music that we love, or that we loved before playing it over and over again. We are currently working hard on our own sound with our first album.

Founder Jeremy Watton, our Lead/Rhythm guitar player and dictator that holds this band together, has been trying to get a band going for years with different musicians. “It’s really hard to get the right group of people together”. Jeremy says Rick Fouts “Just the drummer” was the first to join forces with Jeremy about 4 years ago. Then in February of 2016 Rick was at a bar and heard Steve Zagora singing karaoke and was blown away. Later we learned he can sign and play guitar…. AT THE SAME TIME.

Not that bass players matter, but Brandon Stewart was hanging with the band one in October 2016, when yet another bass player quit the band. He decided to learn the bass and 8 months later we played our first show as a band together.

Sickamore Treezy is Wyoming’s biggest and most popular up-coming hip hop artist. Yes you read that right! Hip Hop in Wyoming you might be asking yourself? Sickamore proves the culture is alive and well here. With a unique and versatile catalog of music in his repertoire Sickamore consistently brings new fans to the genre.

Three of his recent albums are available on iTunes, Spotify, and other major streaming platforms. With his new album in the works he promises it will be very unique and different. Sickamore has performed hundreds of times and always provides family friendly content. If you are weary of going to your first hip hop show this might be the one that makes you a life long fan.

Scarlet Rain, the most memorable band from a town you’ve never heard of! Their music has been described as “Raw, engaging, emotional… everything that’s great about classic hard rock with a new exciting twist”. A broad range from classic rock to hard rock, deep-seated in personal life experience with both a sober and ostentatiously arousing side”.

Their newly-released second album, Eleventh Hour, peels away all the layers of emotion from religion to love. Eleventh Hour leaves no emotion unexplored, come take the journey, you will not be disappointed.

Nowhere Fast is a classic rock and country band that has been together over 15 years playing bars, festivals, weddings, company parties, and many other events in Sweetwater County and all over Wyoming.

“Our song list covers a wide variety with artists like Tom Petty, George Strait, ZZ Top, Johnny Cash, Bob Segar, Journey, Waylon Jennings, AC/DC and many more. We also have original music and are working on our new CD.”

