Flood Advisory Issued for Rapid Rises for Parts of Central Wyoming

FREMONT COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Riverton issued a Flood Advisory for rapid rises for parts of Fremont County and Central Wyoming. The advisory is in effect until 5:45 am Tuesday morning.

In the early hours this morning, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain which will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen since Sunday evening.

The flood advisory includes the Wind River from Dubois to Crowheart. The Wind River at Dubois was fast approaching 5.0 feet at 5:45 AM this morning. The Wind River at Crowheart was nearing 10 feet also at 5:45 AM this morning. That is flood stage for those

these locations.

Due to all the rainfall that fell overnight with additional rainfall expected again today, a flood advisory has been posted for flooding not only along the Wind River but also possible in the Southern Absarokas north of Dubois where heavy rain also fell overnight.

The Wind River between Dubois and Riverton will likely rise some more during the day to slightly above flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.