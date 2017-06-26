Flood Warning in Effect for Portion of Green River in SW Wyoming

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton WY as of 3:05 am on Monday, June 26.

A flood warning is in effect for a portion of the Green River in southwestern Wyoming.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central Wyoming in the following areas:

Yellowstone National Park-Absaroka Mountains-Cody Foothills-

North Big Horn Basin-Southwest Big Horn Basin-

Southeast Big Horn Basin-Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains-

Bighorn Mountains West-Bighorn Mountains Southeast-

Northeast Johnson County-Southeast Johnson County-

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains-Jackson Hole-

Wind River Mountains West-Wind River Mountains East-

Upper Wind River Basin-Wind River Basin-Lander Foothills-

Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range-

Natrona County Lower Elevations-Casper Mountain-Star Valley-

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges-Upper Green River Basin Foothills-

Upper Green River Basin-South Lincoln County-

Rock Springs and Green River-Flaming Gorge-East Sweetwater County-

.

DAY ONE…Today and Tonight

Flooding will continue on some area rivers today. Please see flood warnings and forecasts for details.

.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday

Tuesday through Wednesday…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms mainly across northern and central Wyoming. Some storms may be strong to severe across northern Wyoming producing wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph and hail to one inch Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Otherwise, very warm, dry and breezy to windy conditions will bring elevated fire danger to portions of central and southern Wyoming on Tuesday.

Thursday and Friday…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the north and central.

.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT…Spotter activation will not be needed today and tonight.