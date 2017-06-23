Flood Warning Update: Fremont Lake

FREMONT LAKE — Sublette County Emergency Management Agency (SCEMA) continues to monitor flows on Pine Creek above and below Fremont Lake in Sublette County.

In the 22 June data from seoflow.wyo.gov, Pine Creek flows below the lake have been over 1568 cfs or ft³/sec at 12:45 pm. Flow for the same time period into the lake have been 2560 cfs. As the lake fills there becomes less of a cushion and water levels are rising. Currently with the radial gates open and irrigation taking all they can, water has started to go through the spillway at about 8 inches in depth. There has been no compromise in the integrity of the dam.

As the snow pack continues to melt, water in Pine Creek from Fremont Lake down through Pinedale will continue to rise as the lake equalizes its inflow vs outflow.

Please Check the Sublette County Emergency Management, and Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Pages for updates. SCEMA will also be sharing updates with Pinedale online and KPIN Radio. Also flood warnings can be heard on NOAA radio.

Citizens in Sublette County both Snow Birds and year round residents can receive alerts from SCEMA and the SCSO upon signing up.

Click this link to start being notified of any natural or man made incident that could affect you and your family.