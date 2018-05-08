Floyd J. Martinez (March 6, 1946 – May 5, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Floyd J. Martinez, 72, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Green River.

Mr. Martinez was born on March 6, 1946 in Green River, Wyoming, the son of Jose Martinez and Seniada Duran.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1964 graduate of the Lincoln High School.

Mr. Martinez married Beryl Pierce on October 24, 1964 in Evanston, Wyoming.

He worked as a mechanic for FMC Corporation for 30 years.

Mr. Martinez was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall #2350.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, working on his truck, spending time with his hairy grandkids (dogs), and making his yard the nicest on the block.

Mr. Martinez was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Beryl Martinez of Green River, Wyoming, one son, Andy Martinez and wife Laurie of Green River, Wyoming, two brothers, Mickey Martinez and wife Donna of Halladay, Utah, Ernie Martinez and wife Debbie of Riverdale, Utah, one sister, Bessie Rodriguez of Ogden, Utah, two sisters-in-law, Emma Martinez of Green River, Wyoming and Rosie of Loveland Colorado, two grandchildren, Kelsee Martinez, Drew Martinez, one great-grandchild, Brody Walker , as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Willie Martinez, Bell Martinez and Reno Martinez and one son Dion Martinez.

Floyd has requested that there be no suits, no ties and no black “unless you look good in it” be worn.

The family of Floyd J. Martinez respectfully requests donations in his memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming or the charity of your choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitchingpost Dr., Green River, Wyoming. Inurnment will be at the Riverview Cemetery. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Friday May 11, 2018 at the church. Friends may call at the church on Friday at the church one hour prior to services.

