Floyd Ray Stocks (October 11, 1950 – May 21, 2018)

LYMAN — Floyd Ray Stocks of Lyman Wyoming passed away May 21, 2018 at 7:08 AM in his home.

He was born in Moab Utah October 11, 1950 to William and Felicia Stocks.

He retired from Bridger Coal Company in 2016 after 30 plus years as a heavy equipment mechanic and special project supervisor.

He was an auto mechanic, an avid wood worker, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, all four brothers, and all three sisters.

He is survived by his wife Grace Stocks; his son Keegan Stocks and wife Patricia of Rock Springs Wyoming; his daughter Mindy France and husband Chadd of Green River Wyoming; and daughter Brandy Mckinney and husband Will of Casper Wyoming. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren; Jonnie, Raymond, Floyd, Taisa, Tailor, Braden, Hailey, Kyler, Rylee, Kaden, and Zander.

Floyd Stocks leaves a legacy of hard work, integrity, kindness, and generosity. He had a steadfast soul and was the beloved and respected Patriarch of his family. His loss will be felt for generations to come, and his memory will live on in the values he instilled in his family.

A burial service with military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery at 2 pm Thursday May 24th in Moab, Utah. A celebration of life will follow at The Grand Center in Moab, Utah.