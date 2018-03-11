Flu Expected to Persist Through April

SWEETWATER COUNTY– As the spring season emerges, many people think the flu season may be coming to an end, but experts at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) expect this year’s flu to persist throughout the month of April.



Influenza Vaccination Effectivity

The prolonged flu season is largely due to the ineffectiveness of this year’s influenza vaccination.

According to Sarah Roberts, MHSC’s Director of Infection Prevention and Employee Health, the Center of Disease Control (CDC) estimates that this season’s flu vaccine is 36 % effective, compared to 40% last year.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

MHSC’s Dr. David Dansie, DO explained that the influenza vaccination is a predictive vaccine. Major organizations like the CDC and the World Health Organization look for trends in the mutation of the virus, as the influenza virus mutates in an uncommon way.

“The bad news is that it mutates frequently,” Dr. Dansie said. “The good news is that there are some predictive patterns.”

When the vaccination is not highly effective, more people spread the illness around, making it difficult for the flu to burn itself out like it usually does.



People Should Still Get Vaccinated

However, Roberts and Dr. Dansie recommend people still get the vaccination even with the low effectivity.

“The CDC confirms that getting the flu vaccination will still shorten the duration of flu symptoms, even with a 36 % effectiveness,” Roberts said. The CDC reports that the vaccine can reduce days from work lost by 28%.

“If you get the flu, having the flu shot in your system is still likely to get you back on your feet faster,” Dr. Dansie said.

Experts recommend that those who have not yet gotten a flu shot to still go out and get one, as this year’s flu season is longer than usual.

“It’s still prior to April, so if you haven’t got it, you can still get it. Typically, the vaccine is good for about four months of protection, so if you get it in November, you’re usually covered through January, which are usually the worst months,” Dr. Dansie said.

“There’s no reason to not get it now though, because we’re still testing positive all the time. It’s still floating around the community, so it’s not too late to get vaccinated, and if you get vaccinated now, it will cover you for the rest of the season, even this delayed season,” Dr. Dansie said.

However, Dr. Dansie said they are not recommending two vaccines this year.

“If you got vaccinated, even if it was early, that’s your vaccine for the year. We’re not doubling up,” he said.



Advertisement – Story continues below…



The Flu’s Impact on Sweetwater County

Dr. Dansie said that the hospital tests for Influenza A and B every time, and this year they have been seeing Influenza A the most, which is consistent with what the World Health Organization reports for the United States this season.

As of February 28, MHSC had 194 reported cases of the flu. The first reported case was confirmed on October 8, 2017.

According to MHSC Director of Health Information Management Brittany Griffith, 23 of the 194 cases resulted in admission to the hospital, meaning about 11% of all confirmed cases has resulted in hospitalization.

“We’ve seen everything from mild cases to the very serious, and it’s hit all ages,” Dr. Dansie said. “There’s no [age] group that has been spared.”



Affect On Specific Age Groups

Roberts said that statewide, there have been about 3,842 confirmed influenza cases. About 34% of cases have been children ages 10 years and under. About 51% of cases have been people ages 11 to 59 years old. About 14% of cases have been people ages 60 years and older.

“The flu typically is hardest on the very young and the very old,” Roberts said. This is due to infant’s and children’s lack of exposure to illnesses, and the weakened immune system of older people.



Symptoms of the Flu

The flu is usually diagnosed based on symptoms including, fever, cough, and muscle aches.

“If you’ve got this triad of symptoms where you’ve got body aches, a fever, and a cough, it’s flu until we’ve proven it’s not,” Dr. Dansie said. “We can see those things in a common cold, but it’s flu until we know it’s not.”

The National Institutes of Health provides a list of symptoms, and how common they are in the cold and flu to help patients figure out if they have a cold or the flu.

Fever

Cold- Rare

Flu- Usual; high (100 degrees F to 102 degrees F) lasts 3 to 4 days.

Headache

Cold- Rare

Flu- Common

General Aches and Pains

Cold- Slight

Flu- Usual, often severe

Fatigue and Weakness

Cold- Sometimes

Flu- Usual, can last up to two to three weeks

Extreme Exhaustion

Cold- Never

Flu- Usual, at the beginning of the illness

Stuffy Nose, Sneezing, Sore Throat

Cold- Common

Flu- Sometimes

Chest Discomfort, Cough

Cold- Mild to Moderate, hacking cough

Flu- Common, can become severe

If any symptoms become so severe to the point that a person feels short of breath, has pain or pressure in their chest or stomach, is dehydrated or dizzy, feels confused, or cannot stop vomiting or drink enough fluids, they should seek medical treatment.



Advertisement – Story continues below…



Preventing the Spread of the Flu

According to Roberts, beyond getting the flu shot, people can take preventive actions daily to prevent the spreading of the flu. People should stay clear of sick people and wash their hands often to reduce the spreading of germs.

The CDC recommends people wash their hands before, during and after preparing food, before eating food, before and after caring for someone who is sick, before and after treating a wound, and after using the toilet.

Also, after changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet, after blowing your noise, coughing, or sneezing, after touching an animal, animal feed, or animal waste, and after touching garbage.

People should wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, scrubbing the backs of their hands, between their fingers, and under their nails. Singing or humming the “Happy Birthday” song twice can act as a timer for 20 seconds. After rinsing hands under clean, running water, dry them on a clean towel or air dry them.

“The flu virus can live for a time on inanimate objects, so you may be exposed to flu by touching a door knob and then touching your face. Wash your hands often,” Dr. Dansie said.



Protecting Each Other

“If you are sick, if you have the flu, please stay home until at least 24 hours after your fever passes so you are not likely to pass it to someone else.”

To prevent the spreading, Dr. Dansie said the community should work together to keep each other safe.

“This is one of those things that I feel like where we as a community have to kind of protect each other,” he said.

“If you know you’ve got the flu, please don’t expose people to it, because the more people get it, the longer that it will persist. The fewer people get it, the more likely it will burn itself out for the year.”