Fly, Don’t Drive: Business Travel is More Affordable Than Ever

Arrive at your business trip prepared because you chose to fly out of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Aiport, not drive.

SkyWest Airlines is still offering great deals to make your whole trip more affordable. Lower fares out of Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport are making travel cheaper to everywhere.

Business travelers can enjoy great deals on flights to more than 170 destinations, including Denver. Imagine what you can do with all that time you’ll save.

Reduce the hassle. Book your next flight online here.

“SkyWest Airlines sees a great opportunity to recapture local passengers by offering competitive fares that will keep travelers flying out of Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport instead of driving to a neighboring airport,” said Devon Brubaker, Airport Manager.

Most travelers would agree travelling two and a half to three hours, dealing with traffic, paying for parking, and dealing with the hassle of long lines is just not worth the minimal savings.” – Devon Brubaker, Airport Manager

The new low fares start as low as $99 each way to Denver with all fare levels being reduced. Southwest Wyoming Travelers are now able to fly to Denver with fares:

As low as $99 each way with no advance purchase required

As low as $129 each way with 21-day advance purchase

As low as $159 each way with 14-day advance purchase

As low as $199 each way with no advance purchase required

“These fares are for a limited time,” according to Brubaker. “However, we have been assured that should our community take advantage of these great rates, we will see these rates continue for the foreseeable future.”

In addition to these fares to Denver, fares to all other destinations have been reduced as well. “We encourage the community to see the potential savings for themselves by checking the fares at www.united.com and then using the airport’s “Drive or Fly” function at www.rockspringsairport.com to see how we compare to our neighboring airports.”

About the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport

The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport is a commercial and general aviation airport serving Southwest Wyoming and is located seven miles east of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is owned and operated by the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Joint Powers Board representing both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.

Serving over 36,000 commercial passengers and thousands of general aviation flights annually, the airport generates an annual economic impact of over $27 million to the local community and $31 million to the State of Wyoming.

