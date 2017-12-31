Focus on Sweetwater County: The Year in Photos

Our favorite snapshots from 2017

It’s been a fun year. We’ve been out there with you in the heat, in the cold, in the mud, way up high, and down in the mines. But it’s always worth it for those Sweetwater County smiles.

High Ropes

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 conducts high ropes training out at the Trimac water towers. (July 23, 2017)

Guarding the Truck

This big boy was looking austere during the Burbot Classic 2017 at Buckboard Crossing at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, where fisherman try to catch the ugliest fish in the West. (Feb. 4, 2017)

In the Rafters

A mechanic pauses between equipment checks at Jim Bridger Power Plant. This was part of a special on mining and industry in honor of Labor Day. (Aug. 30, 2017)

Tag on the Ice

Kids play tag at the Burbot Classic 2017 at Buckboard Crossing at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, where fisherman try to catch the ugliest fish in the West. (Feb. 4, 2017)

A Little Mud on the Tires

One of the entries in the Superior Mud Bog Races plows through the mud pit while an audience cheers him on. (July 1, 2017)

Antelope in the Snow

Heavy snow in the early months of 2017 made life more difficult for wildlife, such as these antelope struggling to walk through the deep snow between Green River and Rock Springs. (Feb. 23, 2017)

Tending the Animals

Two 4H participants pose with their prize cows at the Big Show Sweetwater County Fair. (Aug. 2, 2017)

Totes McGoats

A little girl feeds a cup full of grain to a pen of goats at the petting zoo at the Big Show Sweetwater County Fair. (Aug. 1, 2017)

Bush in Concert

Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of Bush, rocks out on his guitar at the Big Show Sweetwater County Fair. (Aug. 4, 2017)

The Eclipse

An observer is in wonder over the near total eclipse. Students and members of the community gathered at Sage Elementary to watch the celestial event. (Aug. 21, 2017)

A Sheepish Whipeout

A cowboy in training participated in Mutton Bustin’ at the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo. (July 28, 2017)

An International Serenade

Rock Springs local Tony Corona and his band played at Rock Springs International Day. (July 8, 2017)

Krakowiancy Folk Dancers



Polish Folk Dancers Krakowiancy put on a lively dance show at Rock Springs International Day. (July 8, 2017)

Sparks on the Speedway

One race car throws sparks as it speeds around the track at the Sweetwater Speedway. (July 21, 2017)

Beer Dash

The Sweetwater Speedway hosts a Candy Dash for the kids and a Beer Dash for the adults. Sometimes it gets ugly. (July 21, 2017)

Underground at Tata

A trona miner speeds down a tunnel at the Tata Chemicals underground trona mine. This was part of a special on mining and industry in honor of Labor Day. (Aug. 31, 2017)

Feeding the Hungry

A volunteer with Western Wyoming Beverages helps pack 31,000 meals to go to our local food banks this holiday season. (Dec. 9, 2017)

Beagle Smiles



A dog at the Red Desert Humane Society poses for the weekly Pets of the Week series, where adoptable pets at local shelters are highlighted. (Nov. 9, 2017)

Smile is Part of His PPE

A jack-of-all-trades doing some clean-up at Bridger Coal Mine. This was part of a special on mining and industry in honor of Labor Day. (Aug. 30, 2017)

Baby on Board

A volunteer with Western Wyoming Beverages helps pack 31,000 meals to go to our local food banks this holiday season. (Dec. 9, 2017)

The Halloween Pirate Cat



A student peeks through her cat mask she’s working on at the Child Development Center’s Halloween Carnival. (Oct. 31, 2017)

Cowboy Up (Way Up)

Cowboy Kenny Bartram from the Steel Rodeo Tour jumps his motorcycle high in the air during motocross tricks at the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo. (July 28, 2017)

Wolf Pack

Green River Wolves #33 runs the ball at a scrimmage against Mountain View High School. (Aug. 25, 2017)

Little Wizards

A little wizard plays quidditch with his wand at a Harry Potter Party at White Mountain Library. (Feb. 1, 2017)