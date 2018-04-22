Following New Law, Game and Fish Seeks Feedback on Proposal for Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt

CHEYENNE – The 2018 Wyoming Legislature passed a new law that allows the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to issue antelope hunting licenses to two antelope hunting events. For decades licenses have gone to the One-Shot Antelope Hunt out of Lander.

Based on the discussions in the legislature the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing the second hunting event to receive licenses is the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt out of Ucross. Those interested in commenting on this proposed regulation can do so online or at upcoming public meetings.



Maximum of 80 Licenses Available For Any One Hunting Event

Specifically, the new law says the Game and Fish Commission can issue a maximum of 160 antelope hunting licenses to two events. Under this law a maximum of 80 licenses is available for any one hunting event, and that is a maximum.

Game and Fish has discretion to issue fewer licenses for that event if resource management requires a decrease.

Game and Fish’s proposal is available for review online and people can comment there or come to public meetings. This proposal does not affect the number of antelope hunting licenses that are proposed this year in the Ucross area.



Public Meetings

Public meetings on these regulation changes and others will occur at the following times and locations:

April 26– 6 pm at Cody Big Horn Federal

April 30– 6 pm at Sheridan Game and Fish Office

April 30– 6 pm at Pinedale Game and Fish Office

May 1– 6 pm at Torrington Fire Station No. 1

May 2– 6 pm at Laramie Game and Fish Office

May 3– 7 pm at Wheatland Public Library

May 9– 6 pm at Casper Game and Fish Office

May 10– 6 pm at Dubois Headwaters Arts & Conference Center

May 14– 6 pm at Jackson Game and Fish Office

May 15– 6 pm at Douglas County Courthouse

May 22– 6 pm at Evanston BEAR Center Pavilion

May 23– 6 pm at Kemmerer South Lincoln Training and Events Center

May 24– 6 pm at Green River Game and Fish Office

Written Comments Accepted Through June 4

Written comments will be accepted through 5 pm June 4 at public meetings, by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at http://wgfd.wyo.gov.

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above.

Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their July 10-11 meeting in Laramie at the Game and Fish Office.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.